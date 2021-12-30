EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - CROWN CAPITAL PARTNERS INC.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. (the "Issuer") (TSX: CRWN): This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and EdgePoint Canadian Portfolio ("EPCP"), and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror") as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in respect of common shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Issuer.

Pursuant to the closing of the Issuer's modified Dutch Auction (the "Offer"), the results of which were announced December 23, 2021, EdgePoint tendered 146,977 Shares of the Issuer at a price of $7.50 per Share, resulting in aggregate proceeds of $1,102,328.

Prior to the closing of the Offer, EdgePoint exercised control or direction over 1,559,850 Shares of the Issuer while EPCP had beneficial ownership of 845,377 Shares of the Issuer. Immediately upon closing of the Offer, EdgePoint exercises control or direction over an aggregate 1,412,873 Shares representing 19.92% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer while EPCP has registered and beneficial ownership of 845,377 Shares representing 11.01% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Issuer. EdgePoint has control or direction over but not ownership of the Shares and provides discretionary portfolio management services to various accounts, including EPCP. EPCP did not acquire ownership of any of the Shares that triggered the requirement to issue and file this news release.

The acquisition of the Shares of the Issuer was made in the ordinary course of business and for investment purposes. EdgePoint may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities on behalf of accounts it manages. EPCP may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities.

An early warning report will be filed by the Acquiror under applicable securities laws and will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Sayuri Childs, Chief Compliance Officer of EdgePoint at (416) 963-9353. EdgePoint's head office is located at 150 Bloor St. West, Suite 500, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2X9. The Issuer's head office is located at 700 – 2nd Street SW, Suite 19-131, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 2W2.

