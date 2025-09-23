Early Warning Press Release

BURLINGAME, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Poplar Point Capital Management LLC (the "Acquiror") announces that it has acquired 350,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Imaflex Inc. (the "Issuer") at a price of C$1.12 per Common Share for a total purchase price of C$392,000.00. The Common Shares were acquired on September 22, 2025 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange and represented approximately 0.67% of the outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.

Before the transaction, the Acquiror held 4,949,100 Common Shares (9.5%) of the Issuer. After the transaction, the Acquiror held 5,299,100 Common Shares (10.2%) of the Issuer.

The Common Shares were acquired by the Acquiror for investment purposes and the Acquiror may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Issuer through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Issuer's head office address is located at 5710, rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, Québec H4C 1V2, Canada. The Acquiror's address is 330 Primrose Road, Suite 400, Burlingame, CA 94101 USA.

A copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror in connection with the investment will be available on the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may be obtained from:

Jad Fakhry, Chief Investment Officer, Poplar Point Capital Management LLC, 650-239-9049.