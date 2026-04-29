Early Warning News Release with Respect to the Acquisition of Securities of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Jose Luis Manzano (the "Acquiror") announces that on March 19, 2026, he acquired ownership and control of 6,000,000 CHESS Depository Interests ("CDIs") representing beneficial ownership in 6,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ("Resouro" or the "Issuer") (TSXV: RSM) (ASX: RAU) pursuant to a block trade between the Acquiror and a shareholder of the Issuer through the facilities of the Australian Securities Exchange at a price of A$0.32 per CDI for a total price of A$1,920,000 (approximately C$0.31 per CDI for a total price of approximately C$1,860,000 using the Bank of Canada's exchange rate on such date) (the "CDIs Acquisition").

Prior to the CDIs Acquisition, the Acquiror owned and controlled 10,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 9.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Upon completion of the CDIs Acquisition, the Acquiror owned and controlled a total of 16,000,000 Common Shares (10,000,000 Common Shares and 6,000,000 CDIs), representing approximately 14.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Subsequent to the CDIs Acquisition, from March 23, 2026 to March 26, 2026, the Acquiror acquired ownership and control of an additional 2,975,500 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.8% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, pursuant to a series of market purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange at prices ranging from C$0.23 to C$0.24 for a total price of C$694,694 (the "Common Shares Acquisition"). Upon completion of the Common Shares Acquisition, the Acquiror owns and controls a total of 18,975,500 Common Shares (12,975,500 Common Shares and 6,000,000 CDIs), representing approximately 17.6% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Acquiror acquired the CDIs and Common Shares for investment purposes and has a long-term view of the investment. The Acquiror may in the future acquire additional securities of the Issuer on the open market, through private acquisitions or participation in financings of the Issuer, or sell the CDIs or Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions, and may discuss with management and/or the board of directors of the Issuer any of the actions listed in clauses (a) to (k) of Section 5 of the Acquiror's early warning report noted below, in such manner as it deems advisable depending on a number of factors including market conditions, changes in the business, strategy, operations or prospects of the Issuer, and/or other relevant factors.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding the Acquisition will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under Resouro's issuer profile. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting the Acquiror c/o Blas Peralta, Counsel at [email protected] or +54 11 5612 7426.

SOURCE Jose Luis Manzano