EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE REGARDING FURTHER INVESTMENT BY BELKORP INDUSTRIES INC. IN DOMINION LENDING CENTRES INC.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Belkorp Industries Inc. ("Belkorp") is pleased to announce that it has today acquired 195,000 common shares (the "Purchased Shares") of Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (formerly Founders Advantage Capital Corp.) (TSX: DLCG) (the "Issuer" or "DLC"), at a purchase price of $4.00 per Purchased Share for an aggregate purchase price of $780,000.

Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, Belkorp held 12,614,214 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 27.17% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding common shares (on a non-diluted basis). Immediately following the acquisition of the Purchased Shares, Belkorp owns 12,809,214 common shares, representing approximately 27.59% of DLC's issued and outstanding common shares (on a non-diluted basis). While the acquisition of the Purchased Shares is not a significant number of common shares of the Issuer, Belkorp's last early warning report was filed on January 4, 2021 (the "Prior EWR") and DLC has since (i) completed issuer bids which reduced the issued and outstanding common shares, and (ii) issued 1,853,247 common shares in connection with an acquisition. As at the date of the Prior EWR, Belkorp reported that it owned 26.31% of DLC's issued and outstanding common shares.

The Purchased Shares were acquired in a pre-arranged block trade through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange, facilitated by a Canadian broker-dealer, as agent for Belkorp, and were acquired for investment purposes. Belkorp has a long-term view of the investment, but may in the future increase or decrease its shareholding in DLC, depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. In acquiring the Purchased Shares, Belkorp relied on the "Private Agreement Exemption" set out in Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES LEGISLATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

SOURCE Belkorp Industries Inc.

