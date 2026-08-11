EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE OF MARNY S.A.

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Marny S.A. ("Marny") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a share option agreement with Dr. Andrew Benedek ("Benedek") dated August 11, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") pursuant to which Benedek has granted to Marny an option (the "Option"), subject to certain terms and conditions, to acquire up to 32,988,232 of the common shares (the "Shares") of Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia") (such Shares subject to the Option, the "Optioned Shares") at a price of C$3.00 per Share.

The Option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time on or before September 30, 2026 or such later date as may be automatically extended in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement (the "Outside Date"). Marny is not obligated to purchase any of the Optioned Shares and Benedek shall not be obligated to sell to Marny less than 20% of the total number of Optioned Shares.

If, on or prior to the Outside Date, Marny has acquired less than all of the Optioned Shares, Marny shall, within five (5) business days after the Outside Date, pay Benedek an amount equal to 0.5% of the product of the number of Optioned Shares not acquired by Marny multiplied by C$3.00 (the "Lost Opportunity Payment"). The Lost Opportunity Payment shall not form part of the purchase price for the Optioned Shares acquired by Marny.

Immediately prior to entering into the Option Agreement, Marny had ownership or control over (a) 100,125,186 Shares (including 180,186 Shares held by Ohad Epschtein and 6,800,000 Shares held by Ronen Kantor), representing approximately 58.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and (b) 18,360,000 common share purchase warrants of Anaergia (the "Warrants"). If the Warrants and Option are exercised in full, Marny would have ownership or control over 151,473,418 Shares, representing approximately 79.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Marny entered into the Option Agreement and is acquiring the Shares for investment purposes. Marny may, from time to time, acquire additional Shares or other securities of Anaergia, or dispose of some or all of the Shares or other securities of Anaergia that it owns from time to time, subject to market conditions and other relevant factors.

Marny currently has no plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the actions listed in items (a) to (k) in the early warning reports filed by Marny with this press release (the "Early Warning Reports"). However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of Anaergia's securities, Anaergia's business, financial condition and prospects, and/or other relevant factors Marny may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

The head office of Anaergia is located at 4210 South Service Road, Burlington, Ontario L7L 4X5.

For further information, please refer to the Early Warning Reports that are to be posted on the SEDAR+ profile of Anaergia at www.sedarplus.ca, or that may be obtained from:

Marny S.A.

Lukasz Motyl, Sole Director

26, Boulevard Grand-Duchesse Charlotte, L-1330 Luxembourg, +352621641789

SOURCE Marny S.A.