Early Warning News Release of Hyperion Capital Inc.

TORONTO, May 8, 2026 /CNW/ - On March 31, 2026 following completion of the Transaction (as defined below), Hyperion Capital Inc. (the "Acquiror"), together with parties who may be considered to be joint actors of the Acquiror under applicable Canadian securities laws acquired control and direction of a total of 3,792,423 subordinate voting shares ("SVS") in the capital of TelyRx Holdings Inc., formerly known as Apolo V Acquisition Corp. ("TelyRx" or the "Company").

On March 31, 2026, the Company completed the proposed transaction contemplated by the business combination agreement dated January 19, 2026, as amended (the "Business Combination Agreement") involving TelyRx, Inc., TelyRx Finco Inc., 1001474388 Ontario Inc. and Apolo V MergerCo Inc. to complete a go-public transaction for TelyRx, Inc. (the "Transaction"). The Transaction constitutes Apolo V Acquisition Corp.'s "Qualifying Transaction" under Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies of TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

In connection with the Transaction, as more fully described in Apolo V Acquisition Corp.'s filing statement (the "Filing Statement") dated March 24, 2026, the parties completed a series of steps (as defined in the Filing Statement) including the following: TelyRx Private Placement; Consolidation; Share Capital Reorganization; conversion of Subscription Receipts; Amalgamation and Merger.

Prior to the closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and Filing Statement, (i) the Acquiror held no securities in the Company and (ii) a party who may be considered a joint actor of the Acquiror under applicable Canadian securities laws, held 3,333 SVS of TelyRx resulting from the consolidation and conversion of 100,000 Apolo V Acquisition Corp. common shares, which were originally acquired in connection with Apolo V Acquisition Corp.'s initial public offering completed on October 24, 2025 (the "Apolo V IPO") at a price of C$0.10 per common share. Such common shares were subsequently consolidated and converted into 3,333 SVS pursuant to the Consolidation and Share Capital Reorganization steps of the Transaction.

Following closing of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement and the Filing Statement, the Acquiror, together with parties who may be considered to be joint actors of the Acquiror under applicable Canadian securities laws, acquired control and direction of an aggregate of 3,792,423 SVS.

On the basis of 26,353,729 SVS issued and outstanding at closing of the Transaction, the Acquiror, together with parties who may be considered to be joint actors of the Acquiror under applicable Canadian securities laws, holds 3,792,423 SVS, representing approximately 14.39% of the issued and outstanding SVS on a non-diluted basis.

TelyRx's head office is located at 24761 US Highway 19 North, Clearwater, Florida, USA, 33763.

The Acquiror will file an early warning report with the applicable securities regulators in Canada with respect to the foregoing matters pursuant to NI 62-103, a copy of which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the early warning report can be obtained by contacting the Acquiror by phone at 647-801-0667. The address for the Acquiror is 200 Bay St., Suite 1200, Toronto, ON, M5J, 2J2, Canada.

SOURCE Hyperion Capital Inc.

Steve Ottaway, 647 801 0667