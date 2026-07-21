Early Warning News Release of Apeiron Investment Group Ltd.

SLIEMA, Malta, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. ("Apeiron") announces that on March 6, 2026, Apeiron acquired 666,667 units ("Units") of Super Copper Corp. ("Super Copper" or the "Company"), at a price of $0.75 per Unit, for a total purchase price of approximately $500,000 pursuant to a brokered private placement of Super Copper (the "Offering"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of Super Copper ("Share") and one warrant of Super Copper ("Warrant") to purchase an additional Share at $1.15 per Share from the date that is 61 days from the closing of the Offering until the date that is 36 months from the closing of the Offering. As a result, Apeiron now holds an additional 666,667 Shares and 666,667 Warrants, representing approximately 1.24% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and representing approximately 2.44% of the Company's issued and outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis. The percentages disclosed are calculated on the basis of 53,938,594 Shares issued and outstanding as at March 6, 2026 (upon completion of the Offering), as disclosed by the Company on its CSE Form 9 filed on March 24, 2026.

Prior to completion of the Offering, Apeiron held 6,248,000 Shares, 4,000,000 Warrants and 500,000 RSUs, representing approximately 15.26% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and representing approximately 23.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. The percentages disclosed are calculated on the basis of 40,938,594 Shares issued and outstanding as at March 6, 2026 (prior to completion of the Offering), as disclosed by the Company on its CSE Form 9 filed on March 24, 2026.

Immediately following completion of the Offering, Apeiron held 6,914,667 Shares, 4,666,667 Warrants (of which 666,667 Warrants are subject to exercise restriction until the date that is 61 days from the closing of the Offering), and 500,000 RSUs, representing approximately 12.82% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and representing approximately 20.44% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. The percentages disclosed are calculated on the basis of 53,938,594 Shares issued and outstanding as at March 6, 2026 (upon completion of the Offering), as disclosed by the Company on its CSE Form 9 filed on March 24, 2026.

In addition to the completion of the Offering the following occurrences have also affected Apeiron's securityholdings: (i) on March 30, 2026 and April 29, 2026, Apeiron's remaining 500,000 RSUs vested and were converted into 500,000 Shares and 84,000 of those Shares were transferred to Longyear Capital Management LLC pursuant to a private agreement, (ii) 300,000 Shares purchased through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on various dates from January 15, 2026 to April 16, 2026 at an average purchase price of $0.6420 (please refer to Apeiron's SEDI filings for the details of same) and (iii) on July 3, 2026, pursuant to the amended consulting agreement between Apeiron and Super Copper, Aperion was granted a total of 1,921,572 RSUs of which 480,393 RSUs immediately vested into Shares. Accordingly, as at the date of this report Apeiron holds 8,111,060 Shares, 4,666,667 Warrants and 1,441,179 RSUs, representing approximately 14.89% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on an undiluted basis and representing approximately 23.47% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis. The percentages disclosed are calculated on the basis of 54,478,594 Shares issued and outstanding as at June 30, 2026, as disclosed by the Company on its CSE Form 11 (Notice of Proposed Stock Option Grant or Amendment) dated July 8, 2026.

Apeiron acquired the Shares and Warrants for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, Apeiron may from time to time acquire and/or dispose of securities of Super Copper or continue to hold its current position.

An early warning report will be filed by Apeiron under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Apeiron Investment Group

Apeiron Investment Group is a discretionary investment firm founded and owned by serial entrepreneur Christian Angermayer. At its core, Apeiron is driven by a bold optimism for a future where technology empowers people to live longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Apeiron prides itself on being a hands-on, reliable and long-term partner – committed to supporting founders and emerging asset managers in pushing the boundaries of imagination and shaping the future we aspire to live in.

With teams across New York, London, Berlin, Abu Dhabi, and Malta, Apeiron applies a global multi-strategy investment approach, with a primary focus on the US. Apeiron's efforts span direct investments in innovative companies, as well as anchor LP investments combined with minority GP stakes in emerging asset managers. Asset managers Apeiron has stakes in currently manage approximately $5 billion in external capital.

Through its proprietary balance sheet, Apeiron's direct investment approach encompasses the entire company lifecycle--from incubating and accelerating breakthrough ideas to scaling growth-stage businesses as well as making impactful investments in listed companies.

Apeiron's head office is located at 66 & 67, Beatrice, Amery Street, Sliema, SLM1707, Malta.

Super Copper's head office is located at 409 Granville St., Suite 1000, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Apeiron in accordance with applicable securities laws, please contact:

Name: Sebastian Wagner Title: Natural Resources Lead, Apeiron Investment Group Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Apeiron Investment Group Ltd.