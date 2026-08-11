EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE OF ANDREW BENEDEK

NORTH SAANICH, BC, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dr. Andrew Benedek ("Benedek") is pleased to announce that he has entered into a share option agreement with Marny S.A. ("Marny") dated August 11, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") pursuant to which Benedek granted to Marny an option (the "Option"), subject to certain terms and conditions, to acquire up to 32,988,232 of the common shares (the "Shares") of Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia") (such Shares subject to the Option, the "Optioned Shares") at a price of C$3.00 per Share.

The Option is exercisable in whole or in part at any time on or before September 30, 2026, or such later date as may be automatically extended in accordance with the terms of the Option Agreement (the "Outside Date"). Marny is not obligated to purchase any of the Optioned Shares and Benedek shall not be obligated to sell to Marny less than 20% of the total number of Optioned Shares.

If, on or prior to the Outside Date, Marny has acquired less than all of the Optioned Shares, Marny shall, within five (5) business days after the Outside Date, pay Benedek an amount equal to 0.5% of the product of the number of Optioned Shares not acquired by Marny multiplied by C$3.00 (the "Lost Opportunity Payment"). The Lost Opportunity Payment shall not form part of the purchase price for the Optioned Shares acquired by Marny.

Immediately prior to entering into the Option Agreement, Benedek had ownership or control over (i) 32,988,232 Shares, representing approximately 19.2% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and (ii) 61,324 RSUs. If the Option is exercised in full and assuming conversion of all of his RSUs into Shares, Benedek would have ownership or control over 61,324 Shares, representing 0.04% of the issued and outstanding Shares, on a partially diluted basis.

If and to the extent that the Option is exercised, Benedek is disposing of those Optioned Shares which are acquired by Marny to liquidate some or all of his investment in Anaergia. If and to the extent that Marny does not acquire some or any of the Optioned Shares, Benedek may retain such unsold Shares for investment purposes or may dispose of some or all of such Shares from time to time.

Benedek currently has no plans or intentions that relate to or would result in any of the actions listed in items (a) to (k) of Item 5 in the early warning report filed by Benedek with this press release (the "Early Warning Report"). However, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, trading prices of Anaergia's securities, Anaergia's business, financial condition and prospects, and/or other relevant factors, Benedek may develop such plans or intentions in the future.

The head office of Anaergia is located at 4210 South Service Road, Burlington, Ontario L7L 4X5.

SOURCE Andrew Benedek

For further information, please refer to the Early Warning Reports that are to be posted on the SEDAR+ profile of Anaergia at www.sedarplus.ca, or that may be obtained from: Andrew Benedek, 470 Land's End Road, North Saanich, B.C. V8L 5L9, 760-815-6939