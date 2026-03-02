EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE FOR CAMAC PARTNERS, LLC

EARLY WARNING NEWS RELEASE PURSUANT TO NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 62-103 AND 62-104

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Camac Partners, LLC ("Camac") issues this press release pursuant to Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues and Part 5 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids in respect of Gold Reserve Inc. (the "Issuer").

Camac announces that on February 27, 2026, pursuant to a private placement offering of Class A common shares (the "Shares") of the Issuer (the "Private Placement"), it acquired 1,666,666 Shares (the "Purchased Shares"), representing approximately 1.13% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares immediately after completion of the Private Placement (the "Acquisition").

Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Purchased Shares were acquired for US$3.00 (equivalent to approximately CAD$4.09, based on the daily exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on February 27, 2026) per Purchased Share, for an aggregate amount equal to US$4,999,998 (equivalent to approximately CAD$6,820,997.27, based on the daily exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on February 27, 2026).

Immediately prior to completion of the Acquisition, Camac, on behalf of Camac Fund, LP and Camac Fund II, LP, beneficially owned, or had control or direction over, 19,660,266 Shares, representing approximately 16.02% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares immediately prior to completion of the Acquisition. Immediately after completion of the Acquisition, Camac, on behalf of Camac Fund, LP and Camac Fund II, LP, beneficially owned and had control and direction over, 21,326,932 Shares, representing approximately 14.44% of the total number of issued and outstanding Shares immediately after completion of the Acquisition.

Camac may at any time and from time to time and in accordance with applicable law: (a) in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, acquire additional Shares or other securities of the Issuer; (b) dispose of or transfer, to any person or entity, all or a portion of the Shares that Camac now owns or may hereafter acquire; (c) engage in any hedging or similar transactions with respect to the securities of the Issuer; (d) make or propose a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Issuer or any of its subsidiaries; (e) propose a change in the board of directors or management of the Issuer; (f) solicit proxies from securityholders of the Issuer; (g) engage in communications with one or more shareholders, officers or directors of the Issuer and other persons regarding any of the matters described in clauses (a) through (f) above. Camac reserves the right to change its intentions and develop plans or proposals with respect to any and all matters referred to in Item 5 of Form F1 National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues at any time, as it deems appropriate, depending on market conditions and other factors material to the Camac's investment decisions.

Camac will file the Early Warning Report in accordance with applicable securities laws, which will be available under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The head office of the Issuer is located at 999 West Riverside Avenue, Suite 401 Spokane, WA 99201. The address of Camac is 1601-1 N. Main Street #3519 SMB#92283, Jacksonville, FL 32206.

For further information and to obtain a copy of the Early Warning Report, please see the Issuer's profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedarplus.ca) or contact Eric Shahinian, Managing Member of Camac, at (914) 629-8496.

About Camac Partners, LLC

Camac is a private investment advisor founded in 2011 that manages funds for a small number of sophisticated clients focused entirely on unique investment opportunities. We invest around the world in mispriced assets in discrete pockets of opportunity. We pride ourselves on our unique sourcing, flexible mandate, and constant emphasis on overlooked / out-of-favor opportunities. Our investments are long-term in nature and we are focused on compounding capital over several decades rather than months or years.

