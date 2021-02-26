Early Warning News Release

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - This news release is being disseminated by Talaxis Limited (the "Company") as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over bids and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103").

The Company announces that further to its December 23, 2020 new release, wherein it announced it had entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with RareX Limited ("RareX"), pursuant to which the Company granted RareX an option (the "Option") to acquire all of the Company's 24,779,658 common shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. ("CREC"), the Option has been exercised by RareX and the Company has sold to RareX all of those 24,779,658 common shares of CREC held by it.

The aggregate consideration paid by RareX to the Company in connection with this transaction was approximately C$1,039,776.32, being approximately C$0.04196 per share. References to "C$" are to the Canadian dollar.

The Company has now disposed of all of the 24,779,658 common shares of CREC held by it, representing approximately 12.48% of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of CREC. The Company now holds no securities of CREC.

The Company originally purchased the common shares of CREC for investment purposes and granted the Option with a view to selling those common shares if the Option was exercised. The Company currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to its investment in CREC. Depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, CREC's business and financial condition and/or other relevant factors, the Company may develop other plans or intentions in the future relating to one or more of the above items.

The Company is incorporated under the laws of the British Virgin Island. The Company will file an early warning report under NI 62-103 under the CREC's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) respecting the Option Agreement and the Option. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting:

Talaxis Limited

Attn: Stephen Motteram

35th Floor, PCCW Tower,

979 King's Road, Quarry Bay

Hong Kong

Telephone: +65 6505 6158



SOURCE Talaxis Limited