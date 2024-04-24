EARLY WARNING DISLOSURE BY MAYUR RESOURCES REGARDING DISPOSITION OF SHARES OF ADYTON RESOURCES

BRISBANE, Australia, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Mayur Resources Limited ("Mayur"), an Australian-based public company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, makes the following announcement in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the disposition of securities of Adyton Resources Corporation ("Adyton") (TSXV: ADY).

On April 23, 2024, Mayur owned and sold (the "Disposition") an aggregate of 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of Adyton ("Adyton Shares"). The Disposition was made pursuant to private share purchase agreements dated April 22, 2024, whereby Mayur sold the 10,000,000 Adyton Shares to unrelated third party purchasers at a price of C$0.03 per share for total consideration of C$300,000. The Adyton Shares are listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Prior to the Disposition, Mayur owned 60,833,333 Adyton Shares ‎‎‎representing approximately 30.5% of the issued and outstanding Adyton Shares on a non-diluted ‎‎basis and 28.5% on a fully diluted basis.‎ Following the completion of the Disposition, Mayur owned 50,833,333 Adyton Shares ‎‎‎representing approximately 25.5% of the issued and outstanding Adyton Shares on a non-diluted ‎‎basis and 23.8% on a fully diluted basis.‎

All Adyton Shares held by Mayur are held for investment purposes. In the future, Mayur may purchase or sell securities of Adyton on the open market or in private transactions, depending on market and economic conditions and other factors material to the investment decisions of Mayur.

Mayur will file an early warning report in respect of the Disposition pursuant to ‎the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. A copy of the early warning report will be available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca once it has been filed and will also be able to be obtained by contacting Mayur's Managing Director, Paul Mulder, at [email protected] or +61 (0)7 3157 4400. Mayur's address is 300 Adelaide Street, Level 7, Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

SOURCE Adyton Resources Corporation

For further information: Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]: +61 7 3854 2389