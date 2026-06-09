Early Indigenous Employment and Training Initiative

SPARWOOD, BC, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Crown Mountain Resources ("CMR") and Yaq̓it ʔa•knuqⱡi'it First Nation ("YQT"), also known as the Tobacco Plains Indian Band, are pleased to announce a new collaborative initiative to progress an Early Training and Employment Initiative for the Crown Mountain Project.

The initiative represents an important milestone in the parties' ongoing development of a Shared Prosperity Agreement ("SPA") to establish a long-term partnership to oversee the planning, development, operation and reclamation of CMR's Crown Mountain Hard Coking Coal Project. The Project is situated within ʔakanuxunik̓ ʔamakʔis, the unceded ancestral lands of Yaq̓it ʔa•knuqⱡi 'it over which Yaq̓it ʔa•knuqⱡi 'it declares and exercises its inherent and s. 35 aboriginal rights and title. The project is located near Sparwood, British Columbia.

As part of this initiative, CMR and YQT are committing to the joint early development of employment and training programs and procurement opportunities. This early work will include the establishment of a dedicated Employment and Training Coordinator and the creation of an Indigenous Employment and Training Working Group to plan, design, and oversee initiatives that will prepare YQT members for potential future project opportunities.

This early employment and training collaboration will guide the development of a broader Indigenous Training and Employment Strategy for the Crown Mountain Project. The initiative will focus on:

Joint development of a Human Resources Strategy aligned with YQT's priorities and

workforce strengths;

Design and delivery of training, apprenticeship, and scholarship programs;

Creation of work placement and certification pathways for Nation members; and

Establishment of a joint framework for monitoring and reporting on employment outcomes.

Nasuʔkin (Chief) Heidi Gravelle of Yaq̓it ʔa•knuqⱡi'it First Nation welcomed the announcement, stating:

"As we navigate the environmental assessment phase of this Project, it is critical that our people are equipped with the training, education, and resources necessary to participate in a meaningful way. Ensuring sufficient lead time for capacity building will position our members to play active roles in project participation, oversight, monitoring, and decision making. For too long, Indigenous peoples have not been meaningfully involved in processes that affect our lands and communities. Early planning and investment are essential to creating lasting, positive change, and we appreciate Crown Mountain Resource's proactive approach and recognition of our role as stewards of our territory."

Michael Gray, CMR's President said:

"This is a foundational step in ensuring that Indigenous communities, beginning with YQT, are ready to fully participate in the opportunities that will arise when the project proceeds. Crown Mountain Resources is deeply committed to supporting local skills development, training, and meaningful long-term employment and business opportunities for Indigenous peoples. Respect for the lands and communities upon which we operate is a core value for CMR."

This initiative reflects CMR's commitment to early engagement and partnership with Indigenous Nations, ensuring that economic opportunities and capacity development are integrated into all stages of project planning.

About Crown Mountain Resources

CMR is developing the Crown Mountain Coking Coal Project, an advanced steelmaking coal project located in the Elk Valley of southeastern British Columbia. CMR is 80% owned by Jameson Resources Limited (ASX: JAL) and 20% owned by Bathurst Resources Limited of New Zealand (ASX: BRL). The project is focused on responsible resource development, environmental stewardship, and strong Indigenous and community partnerships.

SOURCE Crown Mountain Resources Limited

Media Contacts: Alycia McLeod, Communications Officer, [email protected], 250-887-3461; Michael Gray, President - Crown Mountain Resources, [email protected], +61 417 736 461