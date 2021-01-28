Earls Restaurants Signs Deal with XTM for Today™ Mobile App and Mastercard for Instant Employee Payouts

XTM rolling out the Today solution throughout 68 Earls locations in Canada and the US

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a Toronto-based Fintech company in the challenger banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce that its Today Mobile App and Mastercard instant payout solution was chosen by Earls Restaurants as their payment solution for earnings and gratuity payouts to its thousands of staff members across Canada and the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital payments resulting in a significant increase in transaction value. According to Statista, global digital payments transactions value is forecast to reach US $6,685 billion in 2021, representing a 21% YoY increase.

With the significant decline in the use and acceptance of cash and many service businesses declining cash as a form of payment, now more than ever, service industry operators need a solution for earnings and gratuity payouts. XTM's Today Card and mobile wallet pushes Earls Restaurant staff their earnings at the end of each shift. Employees can use their Today Card and mobile banking solution to make in-store or online purchases, withdraw cash at ATMs, pay bills, send Interac eTransfers and more.

With the Today Mobile Solution admin portal, each Earls location can administer and have complete control and automation of the entire process from card delivery, activation and assignment to daily employee earnings disbursement of gratuities.

"This was an important decision for our organization" said Eric Holland, Vice President, Operations, Earls Restaurants. "First and foremost, we wanted to ensure it benefited our employees. Ultimately we are looking to make their lives easier and more efficient. We analyzed the pros and cons of XTM's solution thoroughly and piloted the program before we moved forward. With very positive feedback all around we are confident that this solution is the right fit and we will be able to grow with it in the future."

"With Earls being an industry leader and innovator in the hospitality sector, we are delighted to have been chosen to provide the payment solution to all their valued staff members," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "Same-day pay is important as are the other features we will continue to build into our solution including overdraft protection, unsecured credit products and cash back rewards."

"We are thrilled to be working with Earls and helping them achieve this new level of operational efficiency," said Dylan Erlendson, VP, Sales, XTM. "We have great admiration for this organization, and it's the Earls' vision in the hospitality space that has resulted in it being such an iconic brand."

With XTM's cloud based, PCI compliant web and mobile architecture, users have features common to bricks and mortar banks including transaction tracking, balance reports, same day e-Transfer and ACH, bill-pay, card-to-card transfers, card to bank, suspicious activity notifications and more. All free to the employers and near-free to the employees with the exception of card-to-bank transfers which have a small transaction fee.

About XTM Inc. – www.xtminc.com

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

XTM Inc. is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "PAID" (CSE:PAID).

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline rollout the solution, that employees will use the solution, that the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

The CSE has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release, and the CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: please visit xtminc.com or contact: [email protected], 416-260-1641

