EAM-Mosca Opens First Latin American Production Facility, Advancing Automation and Strengthening Regional Supply Chains

SANTA CATARINA, Mexico, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- EAM-Mosca, a global leader in strapping and end-of-line automation solutions, announces the grand opening of its new production facility in Santa Catarina, Nuevo León. Representing an investment of approximately $8 million, the new site marks the company's first strap manufacturing operation in Mexico--a significant step in aligning its global capabilities with regional customer needs.

New EAM-Mosca Plant in Santa Catarina to fuel growth in Latin American markets. Post this GroupMosca executives cut the ribbon officially opening the new facility.

With more than 20 years of presence in Mexico, EAM-Mosca's evolution from distributor to local manufacturer underscores its long-term commitment to the market and its customers.

Expanding a Global Network

The new facility enhances EAM-Mosca's global manufacturing footprint, complementing its existing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Honored guests at the grand opening festivities included Fritz Eisele, Honorary Consul of Germany in Monterrey; Volker Ortel, President of the Association of Independent Corrugated Converters (AICC); and Sergio Farfán, President of the Mexican Association of Corrugated Cardboard Manufacturers (AMF).

Members of the GroupMosca Leadership team also attended the event. Timo Mosca, Simone Mosca and Alfred Kugler, directors of the Board of Directors of GroupMosca, traveled from Germany to support this expansion reinforcing the importance of Mexico within the company's long-term global strategy.

Delivering Greater Value to Customers

The new facility enables EAM-Mosca to bring production closer to its customers, which will enhance responsiveness, shorten lead times, and increase supply chain reliability. By producing plastic strapping locally, the company is better positioned to help customers improve their operational efficiency and reduce logistics complexity in fast-moving industrial and agricultural environments.

"More than selling machines, we sell automation solutions," said José Manuel García, General Manager of EAM-Mosca México, referring to the fact that this new local manufacturing capability complements EAM-Mosca's portfolio of high-performance strapping systems, stretch wrapping technologies, and tailored packaging solutions. These solutions along with the company's other services provide customers with fully integrated, end-of-line automation designed to improve productivity, safety, and performance.

Strengthening Regional Supply Chains

Strategically located in Nuevo León--one of Mexico's most important industrial hubs--the facility is designed to support EAM-Mosca's goal of developing regionalized supply chains. Local production of essential consumables will help customers reduce dependency on international shipping while improving delivery speed and cost efficiency.

The new plant also strengthens EAM-Mosca's integration within the regional industrial ecosystem, contributing to more resilient and agile supply networks across manufacturing, logistics, and distribution sectors.

A Strategic Investment in Innovation and Growth

The Santa Catarina facility not only compliments GroupMosca's operations in the United States, Canada, Germany and Malaysia, but also reflects EAM-Mosca's commitment to combine German engineering, advanced automation, and global best practices with local expertise.

In all, the project required more than 122,000 hours of collaboration across teams in Germany, the United States, and Mexico, demonstrating the strength of the company's global network.

"It's always impossible until it's done," said Christian Wiethuechter, CEO of EAM-Mosca Corporation during the ribbon cutting ceremony. "This was a huge effort; we not only showed that it can be done, but that it can be done well."

A year-long proof of concept preceding the investment resulted in a 20% increase in sales, reinforcing the demand for locally produced solutions and validating the company's strategic direction.

Supporting the Local Economy and Industry

EAM-Mosca's decision to expand in Mexico reflects its confidence in the region's workforce, infrastructure, and long-term potential as a center for industrial innovation. By creating skilled employment opportunities and integrating local talent into a global production network, the company will help position Nuevo León as a leading destination for advanced manufacturing in Latin America.

About EAM-Mosca

EAM-Mosca, a subsidiary of GroupMosca, is a global provider of strapping, packaging, and end-of-line automation solutions. With a focus on engineering excellence, innovation, and customer-centric design, the company delivers technologies that improve efficiency, safety, and productivity across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture.

Media Contact:

Robert Miller

Director of Marketing & Communications

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1.570.459.3426

SOURCE EAM-MOSCA CORP.