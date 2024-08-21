EAM-Mosca appoints Greg Leighton as VP of Sales for USA and Canada

With a Quarter of a Century of Industry and Brand Experience, Greg Leighton Represents a Fresh, Visionary New Addition to the End-of-Line Solution Provider's North American Executive Team

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- EAM-Mosca Corp. is excited to announce that Greg Leighton has succeeded Ed Martin as Vice President of Sales for the company's US and Canadian markets.

Greg is an internal promotion and a 26-year veteran of the company. Beginning his career with EAM-Mosca in 1998 as a Regional Sales Manager, he built a strong background in our core industries, especially corrugated. He spent the past 13 years functioning in a leading position as Director of Sales – USA East. Much of his activity in this position focused on our success in industries outside of corrugated, fleshing out his knowledge and giving him a more comprehensive degree of manufacturing and end-of-line packaging expertise. "We are thrilled to fill such a crucial position for our company through internal talent, striking a powerful balance between continuity and future-oriented transformation of our business," shares Christian Wiethuechter, President & CEO.

Throughout his tenure, Greg has been steadfast in his leadership and has effectively supported each major step in the company's development. In his new position, he will focus on leading the sales teams in the US and Canada as it expands. While continuing the momentum of EAM-Mosca's growth over the past decades, Greg will be a leading figure for the implementation of EAM-Mosca Strategy 2030 which will broaden the company's product portfolio for equipment solutions, consumables and aftermarket services across existing and new market verticals.

"I am looking forward to entering this new phase at EAM-Mosca," Greg said. "I have spent the better part of the last three decades learning the ins and outs of this industry. I am eager to use my expertise to guide the sales team in North America as we look for bigger and better opportunities for growth and strive to continue serving our manufacturing partners with excellence in the coming years."

An important milestone reflecting EAM-Mosca's strategy execution will be showcased in the upcoming SuperCorr Exposition 2024, North America's largest event focused on the corrugated industry where the company will reveal its latest innovation. As EAM-Mosca takes strides forward as a technology leader and innovator in corrugated strapping, wrapping and end-of-line systems, its leadership and team members look forward to having Greg's expertise, drive and talent to guide the sales team forward and build on the success of the past 40 years.

About EAM-Mosca Corp.

EAM-Mosca, founded in 1982, is an industrial equipment supplier of end-of-line packaging machines that is headquartered in Hazle Township, Pennsylvania with further operations in Canada, Mexico, and Brazil as a key member of globally present, Germany-based MOSCA Group. The international MOSCA brand was founded in 1966, giving it a track record of industrial excellence that stretches back over half a century. Learn more at eammosca.com.

