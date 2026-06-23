EAIGLE Secures Growth Funding from Noro-Moseley Partners and In Revenue Capital to Scale AI-Native Gate & Yard Automation

Investment will accelerate go-to-market expansion and advance EAIGLE's computer vision platform offerings for global supply chains.

BOSTON and ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- EAIGLE, the leader in AI-Native gate and yard automation and data orchestration, today announced it has secured a growth funding round led by growth equity firm Noro-Moseley Partners, with participation from In Revenue Capital and Boreal Ventures. The investment will be used to accelerate go-to-market expansion and advance the development of EAIGLE's proprietary automated logistics technology. Leading up to this round, EAIGLE achieved over 350% year-over-year revenue growth with Fortune 500 customers.

EAIGLE's flagship product offering, Automated Vehicles Access Control (AVAC™) and YardSight™, leverages state-of-the-art computer vision to analyze camera feeds, instantly reading truck and trailer identifiers at the gate and across the yard, such as truck number, trailer number, logos, and numerous others. By automating real-time data capture, the AVAC™ and YardSight™ solutions eliminate labor-intensive, paper-based workflows and manual audits, and enable incoming drivers to navigate facilities seamlessly.

Transportation yards running EAIGLE's solution on average benefit from decreasing dwell time at the gate to under 30 seconds, increasing gate throughput by 5x, significantly reducing theft & fraud events, along with detention fees, turnaround times, and operational bottlenecks – culminating in an ROI of 6 months or less, and annual savings of $500,000.

"EAIGLE's AI technology is seeing rapid adoption among enterprise leaders across the retail, CPG, manufacturing, and transportation sectors," said Vasant Kamath, General Partner at Noro-Moseley Partners. "Customers are finding incredible value in the market's first truly automated facility management system, viewing it as a critical pillar in the digital transformation of their supply chains. EAIGLE seamlessly simplifies complex logistics transactions, and we are excited to partner with them for their next phase of growth."

"Real-time visibility at the gate and in the yard is no longer an option--it is a baseline requirement for modern logistics," said Amir Hoss, Founder and CEO of EAIGLE. "By leveraging our computer vision data, enterprises can drastically optimize gate and yard operations, reduce overhead costs, have unparalleled real-time visibility into gate & yard operations, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly demanding market. This funding allows us to scale these capabilities faster."

"Knowing precisely where assets are across the supply chain is fundamental to profitability for manufacturers, transporters, and retailers alike," added Justin Gray, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of In Revenue Capital. "EAIGLE's ability to deploy best-in-class computer vision AI using a facility's existing hardware completely changes the revenue equation for logistics hubs, removing the traditional friction of costly tech overhauls."

"Every truck through a gate used to be chaos and clipboards. EAIGLE made it infrastructure. We're proud to back a Canadian company quietly building the intelligence layer for global logistics," stated David Charbonnea, Managing Partner Boreal Ventures.

Building on its core automation platform, EAIGLE recently launched YardSight Mobile™, expanding real-time yard visibility through advanced machine vision tailored specifically for shunting trucks.

About EAIGLE

EAIGLE is an industry-leading computer vision and data orchestration platform automating gate and yard operations. The company's AI-native platform enables enterprise supply chain and logistics sectors to leverage existing camera infrastructure to solve complex security, transportation, and operational challenges. For more information, visit eaigle.com

About Noro-Moseley

Noro-Moseley Partners is a growth equity firm backing leading entrepreneurs in B2B software. Since 1983, NMP has invested more than $1 billion across more than 200 companies, and the managers of NMP's current fund, Noro-Moseley Partners IX, have more than 100 years collectively of direct growth equity investing experience. Through NMP's domain expertise, active board participation, and significant network built over decades, the firm aims to support management teams through key inflection points on their company's growth trajectory. For more information, visit, noromoseley.com

About In Revenue Capital

In Revenue Capital was founded on the fundamental maxim that Go-to-Market excellence forms the last true moat in startups. We partner with top-tier Venture Capital firms to identify the absolute best early-growth B2B Vertical SaaS startups for co-investment. Beyond capital, we provide embedded GTM expertise in a true value-add model we call 'Operator Immersive.' This sleeves-up, hands-on approach enables our portfolio companies to outpace their peers and win markets, while our partners de-risk their investments. For more information, visit inrevenue.com

About Boreal Ventures

Boreal Ventures is an early-growth equity firm backing capital-efficient B2B software companies in the overlooked but essential corners of the economy -- industrial tech, logistics, compliance, manufacturing and beyond. With roughly C$100M under management across two funds, Boreal partners with founders past product-market fit and gets hands-on on go-to-market to help Canadian companies scale into global markets. Learn more at boreal.vc. For more information, visit boreal.vc

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SOURCE EAIGLE