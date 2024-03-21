EagleRider Launches Exciting New UTV Off-Road Tour Series in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- EagleRider, the world's leading motorcycle experience company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new Off-Road Tour Series in the heart of the Las Vegas desert. Known for its extensive array of two-wheel rental and tours across more than 200 locations worldwide, EagleRider now offers adrenaline-packed off-road adventures to ATV and Side-By-Side enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The Off-Road Tour Series is designed to bring an exhilarating experience to the rugged terrains and breathtaking landscapes surrounding Las Vegas. With tours available in varying lengths – from two-hour excursions to full-day private adventures – participants can experience a different side of Sin City.

EagleRider partnered with manufacturers like Polaris and Yamaha to ensure a brand-new fleet of 2-and 4-seat UTVs, also known as "Side-by-Sides," each year. EagleRider takes their driver and passenger experience to a new level of safety and comfort by providing full-face helmets that are connected to a fresh air ventilation system on each vehicle. Each helmet is also outfitted with custom radios that allow guests to communicate clearly with one another, as well as the Tour Guides. EagleRider Off-Road Tours include private transportation between the Las Vegas Strip hotels and casinos to their 40,000 square ft adventure center.

EagleRider's Off-Road Tours are led by experienced guides who are passionate about off-roading and committed to providing a safe, enjoyable experience for all participants. Safety briefings, gear, and state-of-the-art UTVs are provided, ensuring that adventurers of all skill levels can confidently tackle the desert trails.

Chris McIntyre, EagleRider Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer added, "Our new off-road tours in Las Vegas are just the beginning! We're already working on bringing the EagleRider Off-Road brand to some of the most popular outdoor destinations in North America."

