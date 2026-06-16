Eagle Eye Adds Insider-Trade Tracking, Giving Retail Investors a Clearer Window Into What Company Insiders Are Doing

The real-time investor research platform now surfaces publicly disclosed insider transactions in plain language -- putting a long-watched corner of market data within easy reach of everyday investors.

LAS VEGAS, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ -- American News Group News -- Eagle Eye, the real-time investor research platform that tracks the conversations and signals moving markets, today announced the addition of insider-trade tracking to its toolkit. The new feature surfaces publicly disclosed transactions by corporate insiders -- the officers, directors, and large shareholders who buy and sell shares of their own companies -- and presents them in clear, accessible language designed for everyday investors rather than market professionals.

For decades, tracking what company insiders do with their own stock has been a closely watched practice among institutional investors and analysts. When the people who know a business best buy or sell its shares, they are required by law to disclose it -- but that information has historically been scattered across regulatory filings written in dense, technical language and rarely surfaced in a form ordinary investors can quickly digest. Eagle Eye's new insider-trade tracking is designed to close that gap, bringing a category of information long favored by the professionals into the same easy-to-use platform retail investors already rely on.

Bringing "Smart Money" Disclosures Into Plain View

Insider transactions are among the most-watched data points in the market for a simple reason: corporate insiders have a closer view of their own companies than anyone on the outside. Public disclosure of those trades exists precisely so that everyone -- not just Wall Street -- can see them. In practice, though, the information has remained frustratingly hard for individual investors to access and interpret. Eagle Eye's insider-trade tracking takes that publicly available information and makes it genuinely usable: organized, readable, and surfaced alongside the other market signals the platform already follows.

Importantly, the feature is built around transparency, not prediction. Eagle Eye aggregates and presents publicly disclosed insider activity for informational and research purposes -- helping users stay informed about what is being reported, and giving them a clearer starting point for their own research. The platform does not tell users what to buy or sell, and insider activity is one piece of information among many that an investor might consider as part of a broader, independent process.

A Standalone Addition to a Growing Toolkit

For now, insider-trade tracking is offered as a distinct, standalone feature within Eagle Eye, sitting alongside the platform's existing tools for following real-time chatter and signals across social, forum, and news sources. The company chose to introduce insider data on its own terms rather than blend it into other signals, so that users can explore the information clearly and on its own merits. It is the latest step in Eagle Eye's broader mission: to take the kinds of market information that have traditionally favored professionals and make them accessible, understandable, and useful for everyday investors.

The addition reflects how Eagle Eye continues to evolve in response to what its users want -- more of the signals that help them feel informed, delivered without the jargon, paywalls, and complexity that have long kept this kind of data out of reach. Insider-trade tracking is live now and available to explore within the platform.

About Eagle Eye

Eagle Eye is a real-time investor research platform that reads social, forum, and news chatter across thousands of investor conversations -- and surfaces the tickers people are talking about, along with the sentiment and catalysts behind them. Built for retail investors and anyone curious about the data that moves markets, Eagle Eye is designed to make sophisticated market information accessible and easy to understand. The platform is currently free to explore. Learn more at https://Eagle-Eye.dev.

Eagle Eye does not provide investment advice. The platform aggregates and presents publicly available information for informational and research purposes only. Nothing offered through Eagle Eye is a recommendation to buy or sell any security, and users should conduct their own independent research and consult a licensed financial professional before making any investment decision.

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Disclaimer: Eagle Eye is a research and information tool that aggregates publicly available data for informational purposes only; it does not provide investment advice or recommendations to buy or sell any security, and users should do their own research and consult a licensed financial professional before investing.

SOURCE American News Group