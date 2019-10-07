Eagle Energy Inc. Announces Final Approval of the Transfer of Listing from the TSX to the TSX Venture Exchange

CALGARY, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - (TSX: EGL): Eagle Energy Inc. ("Eagle") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") has provided its final approval of the listing of Eagle's common shares as a Tier 2 Oil and Gas Issuer on the TSX-V and the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved Eagle's application for voluntary delisting of Eagle's common shares from the TSX.

Eagle's common shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSX immediately following the close of trading on October 23, 2019 and will begin trading on the TSX-V at market open on October 24, 2019. Eagle's trading symbol will continue to be "EGL" on the TSX-V and the CUSIP/ISIN number for its common shares will remain the same.

Note about Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historic fact are forward-looking statements. Eagle cautions investors that important factors could cause Eagle's actual results to differ materially from those projected, or set out, in any forward-looking statements included in this news release. In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the expected voluntary delisting of Eagle's common shares from the TSX and the listing of its common shares on the TSX-V. These forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Eagle. Assumptions have been made with respect to anticipated approvals from the TSX and TSX-V on the voluntary delisting application and listing application. Although Eagle believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information as the Eagle cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Other risk factors that could affect Eagle's operations or financial results are included in Eagle's annual information form and may be accessed through Eagle's issuer profile on the SEDAR website (www.sedar.com). The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Eagle does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Eagle may elect to, Eagle is under no obligation and does not undertake to update this information at any particular time, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eagle Energy Inc.

Eagle is an oil and gas corporation with shares currently listed for trading on the TSX and imminently to be listed for trading on the TSX-V under the symbol "EGL".

All material information about Eagle may be found on its website at www.EagleEnergy.com or under Eagle's issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

