E79 Resources Retains Red Cloud to Provide Investor Relations Services and Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - E79 Resources Corp. (CSE: ESNR) (OTCQB: ESVNF) ("E79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Red Cloud Financial Services ("Red Cloud") to provide the Company with a range of investor relations services. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that provides assistance in accessing capital markets.

Red Cloud will assist in broadening our shareholder base by providing access to their network of retail brokers and investment advisors, high net-worth individuals, traditional institutional investors and fund managers, private equity investors, as well as potential strategic corporate investors.

Under the terms of the agreement, Red Cloud will be paid a monthly fee of C$10,000 and has been granted 500,000 options with an exercise price of C$0.45. The agreement is for an initial period of six months and is renewable on a monthly basis thereafter.

E79 is also pleased to announce that it has received Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") eligibility, making the Company's stock more accessible to US investors.

The DTC is the largest securities depository in the world and facilitates electronic settlement of stock certificate transfers in the United States. The shares of the Company, trading under the symbol "ESVNF" in the United States, are now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC and is therefore considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers.

About E79 Resources Corp.

E79 Resources is focused on exploring for Fosterville-type mineralization at its Beaufort and Myrtleford properties in the Victorian Goldfields, Australia. At Beaufort, an opportunity exists to explore for a hard rock source of a major alluvial goldfield along a structure that is known to host gold in the region. The Myrtleford property represents the consolidation of an entire historic gold camp with over 70 past producing gold mines on the property, where the vast majority of past exploration stopped at the water table.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although E79 believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, to maintain its mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects, to repay its debt and for general working capital purposes; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associates with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold, copper and other metals, changes in general economic conditions, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel and general competition in the mining industry. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE E79 Resources Corp.

For further information: Rory Quinn, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, E79 Resources Corp., Phone: 604.288.8082, Email: [email protected], Website: www.E79resources.com