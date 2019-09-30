E3 Metals Receives TSXV Approval for Joint Development Agreement with Livent Corporation

TSXV: ETMC

TSXV Approval was received on the Joint Development Agreement with Livent Corporation

An updated corporate presentation is now available

E3 Metals has engaged Winning Media for marketing services

CALGARY, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3" or "E3 Metals") is pleased to announce it has received conditional TSXV approval for the Joint Development Agreement with Livent Corporation. The agreement, announced on September 18, 2019, is to advance E3 Metals' proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction process. Through this agreement, E3 Metals and Livent will work towards the development of a process to produce battery quality lithium products from lithium enriched brines.

E3 Metals is also pleased to announce the release of an updated corporate presentation which can be found at https://www.e3metalscorp.com/investors.

To further assist the Company in bringing awareness to our exciting developments, E3 has engaged Winning Media LLC ("Winning Media") to provide a breadth of targeted digital media and corporate brand recognition initiatives for the Company. Winning Media, based in Houston, Texas, specializes in the use of digital distribution and corporate branding services to enhance corporate visibility. Winning Media will handle the digital distribution of articles relating to the Company and the lithium brine industry sector that have been published in newspapers, magazines or journals. Winning Media is not an investor relations firm.

The Company and Winning Media act entirely at arm's length and to the best knowledge of the Company, neither Winning Media, nor any of its principals, employees, affiliates or associates, has any present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or any of its securities.

Click Here for more information on E3 Metals lithium production flow sheet and the Company's development plans.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development company with 6.7 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. Through the commercialization of its proprietary Ion-Exchange Direct Lithium Extraction Technology, E3 plans to quickly move towards the production of high purity, battery grade, lithium products.

E3 Metals combines a significant resource and innovative technology solutions that have the potential to deliver lithium to market in one of the best jurisdictions in the world. The development of this lithium resource through brine production is a well-understood venture in Alberta, where this brine is currently being produced to surface through extensive oil and gas development. For information about E3 Metals, visit www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

Chris Doornbos (P.Geo), CEO and Director of E3 Metals Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this announcement.

1: E3 Metals has released information on three 43-101 Technical Reports totaling a resource of 6.7 Mt LCE. The Central Clearwater Resource Area (CCRA) Technical Report, identifying 1.9Mt LCE (inferred), is dated effective October 27, 2017, and the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report was dated effective October 27, 2017, identifies 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). A third report for the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA), identifies 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) and was filed on June 15th 2018, effective June 4th 2018. All reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the potential of the Company's projects and technology, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward looking statements except as required by applicable law.

For further information: 205 - 227 10th St NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1V5, +1 (587) 324-2775, admin@e3metalscorp.com, e3metalscorp.com

