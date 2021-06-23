E3 Metals' Improved Sorbent Outperforms, Advanced for Flow Column Testing

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to highlight results from one of its improved sorbents which has demonstrated longer life and consistent performance in batch testing with 97% lithium recovery while removing over 99% of the critical impurities.

E3 Metals opened its Calgary-based testing facility in early 2021 with a focus on improving the manufacturing process for its sorbent material, the critical component of its DLE technology. This improved sorbent has been tested rigorously over the past four months and has achieved incredibly high performance represented by high recovery and removal of impurities, while demonstrating a robust cycle life at batch scale.

Outlined in the table below, the high recovery of lithium from the raw brine is compared alongside the low recovery of other elements. This represents the impurity removal of each critical element in the resulting concentrate, E3's Li-IX solution, and demonstrates the selectivity of lithium over other important elements. This new sorbent is a leading candidate in the flow column testing as previously outlined in the Company's June 9, 2021 news release alongside the other two candidates.

Ion Recovery in

Concentrate Li 97.0% Ca 0.21% Mg 0.30% K 0.04% Na 0.05%

CEO, Chris Doornbos commented, "The growing team at our testing facility continues to outperform as we see a growing number of these types of rapid advancements. The results outlined here are very encouraging so early out of the gate and demonstrate the high performance of E3's industry leading DLE technology. The low levels of impurities highlight how E3's technology is engineered for purity as we aim for a final lithium product that can be sold directly to the battery market, a key differentiator."

E3 Metals announces that it has granted incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase a total of 745,000 common shares at an exercise price of $1.70 per share to certain directors, officers, and employees of E3 Metals in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan and staff compensation policy. The Options will expire five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting conditions.

About E3 Metals

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Chris Doornbos, Phone: (587) 324-2775, [email protected]

