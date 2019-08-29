E3 Metals Corp Announces Filing of Q2 2019 Financial Statements and MD&A and Refiling of Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017
Aug 29, 2019, 20:00 ET
TSXV: ETMC
FSE: OU7A
OTC: EEMMF
CALGARY, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC, FSE: OU7A, OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals") announces that it has filed its Q2 2019 Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on the Company's website at www.e3metalscorp.com.
The Company also announces that it has refiled its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year ended December 31, 2018 and 2017 on SEDAR as a result of a correction to a typographical error in the title on page 6, which included the word "unaudited". The word unaudited has been removed.
