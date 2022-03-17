E3 Metals Continues to Expand the Team Including the Director of Corporate Strategy and Sustainability

CALGARY, AB, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTCQX: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, has continued to expand its team over the past few months. The Company has added seven new key staff since January, adding to the exceptional group of people who are working hard every day to build E3 Metals into a global leader in the lithium industry.

Taking on Liz Lappin's responsibilities, the Company welcomes Leigh Clarke to the team as the Director of Corporate Strategy and Sustainability. A lawyer by training, Leigh joins E3 with more than 30 year's experience in a variety of energy-related industries, including 13 years as a Senior VP at Altalink, LP. As a seasoned executive, Leigh brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic mindset, and is an ideal addition as the Company moves to the next level.

The Company has also added six seasoned and intermediate professionals to bolster various aspects of our business including Kirsten – Senior Development Engineer, Natasha – Geologist and Geochemist, Steven - Controller, Aneta – Investor Communications Manager, Mathew – Engineering Commercialization Jr Manager and Pritam – Jr. Laboratory Technician.

"E3 Metals has focussed on creating a team of experts to drive the Company forward," commented Chris Doornbos, E3 Metals CEO, "These new hires fill critical roles at the Company, hired with the vision of the paradigm shift the company is currently in the process of completing. These new staff members join our already excellent team working on advancing E3 Metals in all avenues. Welcome to the team!"

1 The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2012. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective Sept 17, 2021; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated Sept 17, 2021. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

