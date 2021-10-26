E3 Metals Begins Trading on the OTCQX Market

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink market. Today, its common shares begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of EEMMF. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/. E3 Metals common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ETMC, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OU7A.

The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade EEMMF. It is also the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for E3 Metals, as it provides transparent trading, visibility, and accessibility for its U.S. investors. Being listed on a qualified international exchange enables E3 Metals to utilize its home market reporting to make its information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX," commented Chris Doornbos, President & CEO. "It provides US investors additional access to invest in the Company as the lithium and battery metal sectors continue to gather momentum. It has been a key part of our strategy to grow our international shareholder base and promote greater liquidity as we continue our focus on our Clearwater Lithium Project."

Greenberg Traurig LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, PTC Market Group Inc. connects a diverse network of broker dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Sept 17, 2012. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective Sept 17, 2021; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated Sept 17, 2021. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

For further information: Chris Doornbos, Phone: (587) 324-2775, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.e3metalscorp.com

