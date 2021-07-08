E3 Metals Appoints Process Development Veteran, Jonathan Nielsen, as Director of Technology

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jonathan Nielsen as its Director of Technology, effective July 12, 2021. Mr. Nielsen brings over 30 years of experience and technical expertise in process development and optimization specific to base metals and lithium processing technology development from lab to commercial commissioning.

"We are thrilled to appoint Mr. Nielsen to our management team. This is a critical function for E3 Metals and Jonathan will guide the technical development of both the Company's proprietary DLE and our lithium production processes towards commercialization," commented CEO, Chris Doornbos. "Jonathan's expertise in coordinating scalable operations, R&D, engineering, and executive management will be well-suited as E3 accelerates towards its goal of producing lithium hydroxide in Alberta."

Jonathan has held senior roles with several internationally recognized companies including FLSmidth, an organization providing sustainable productivity solutions to the global mining and cement industries to lower costs and reduce environmental impact, where Jonathan was Director of their Global Hydromet Process Line, managing several significant roles including base metal and lithium brine business development, process design, testing, and project costing. Prior to his time with FLSmidth, Jonathan spent 11 years with Engitec Technologies (USA Division) where he held progressively senior roles including; Site Technology Manager where he worked internationally managing the scale-up of proprietary hydrometallurgical technologies and plant commissioning, and ultimately holding the position of Managing Director where he oversaw all activities and development under the USA operations. Prior to his tenure with Engitec, Mr. Nielsen was President & Co-owner of OEM Solutions from 1999 to 2008 where he grew the business from start-up to multi-million dollar revenue.

Mr. Nielsen earned a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and has been an active member, author and presenter for the Society for Mining, Metallurgical and Exploration (SME) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM).

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada.

For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.



1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) identifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website ( e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports ) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE e3 Metals Corp.

For further information: Chris Doornbos, Phone: (587) 324-2775, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.e3metalscorp.com

