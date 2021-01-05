E3 Metals Appoints John Pantazopoulos as Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Pantazopoulos, CFA, ICD.D, as Chief Financial Officer. John will replace Greg Florence, who resigned as CFO to pursue another opportunity. The Company would like to thank Greg Florence for his outstanding contributions to the Company over the past 18 months. The appointment of John to the position of CFO reflects the Company's continual growth moving forward towards lithium production in Alberta.

John is a senior finance professional with over 20 years of direct energy industry and senior banking experience with public and private companies. He most recently held the position of Interim CEO and CFO of a green hydrogen technology company. Previously, John served as Vice President with ATB Financial leading a 50+ person team responsible for the credit portfolio within energy, oil field services, project finance and financial markets. Prior to this, he co-founded and held the position of Senior Vice President Finance and CFO of an Alberta based, private equity backed intermediate oil and gas producer. John has successfully raised equity and debt in public and private capital markets in addition to successfully negotiating and closing asset and corporate acquisitions. John is a CFA Charterholder and holds an ICD.D designation. More information about John can be found here.

Chris Doornbos, E3 Metals' CEO, commented "E3 is very excited to appoint John as the CFO. His wealth of experience acting as a CFO for both public and private companies in Alberta's oil and gas and alternative energy landscape will bring a critical function to the Company. Beyond that, John's banking background will help the Company in its growth as a developer moving towards lithium production in the coming years. I would like to thank Greg for all of his hard work and dedication to E3 Metals over the 18 months, including his continual help ensuring a smooth transition for John in the weeks to come. I wish Greg the best in his future endeavors."

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an after-tax NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1B with a 32%1 IRR. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0 Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) indentifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering and the use of the net proceeds therefrom, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Chris Doornbos, Phone: (587) 324-2775, [email protected]

