E3 Metals Announces Upsize to Previously Announced "Bought Deal" Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading lithium extraction technology innovator, is pleased to announce it has amended the agreement with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-leads and joint bookrunners (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have increased the size of its previously announced private placement offering of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $1.185 per Unit (the "Issue Price"). Under the amended terms, the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 5,907,217 Units for gross proceeds to the Company of $7,000,052.15 (the "Offering"), the remaining terms remain unchanged.

"We are very encouraged to see the level of interest in E3 as we grow an institutional following." commented Chris Doornbos, E3 Metals' President and CEO. "While there is remaining additional interest, the Company is raising only that which we required to completed our development plans in 2021 and into 2022."

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 8, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Units to be issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About E3 Metals Corp.

E3 Metals is a lithium development Company with 7.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta and an after-tax NPV 8% on its Clearwater Lithium Project of USD 1.1B with a 32%1 IRR. Through the successful scale up its DLE technology towards commercialization, E3 Metals' goal is to produce high purity, battery grade, lithium products. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Metals has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world. E3 Metals also continues to work with partners at the University of Alberta and at GreenCentre Canada. For more information about E3 Metals, visit http://www.e3metalscorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Chris Doornbos, President & CEO

E3 METALS CORP.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is effective Dec 21, 2020. E3 Metals has also released three NI 43-101 Technical Reports providing a total resource of 7.0 Mt LCE. The Clearwater Lithium Project PEA resource estimate, identifying 2.2Mt LCE (inferred) effective December 21, 2020; the North Rocky Resource Area (NRRA) Technical Report effective October 27, 2017 identifying 0.9Mt LCE (inferred); and the Exshaw West Resource Area (EWRA) indentifying 3.9Mt LCE (inferred) dated June 4, 2018. All reports are available on the Company's website (e3metalscorp.com/technical-reports) and SEDAR (www.sedar.com)

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the Offering and the use of the net proceeds therefrom, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedar.com. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE E3 Metals Corp.

For further information: Chris Doornbos, Phone: (587) 324-2775, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.e3metalscorp.com

