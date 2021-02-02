E2IP TECHNOLOGIES acquires Serious Integrated, Inc.

Acquisition expands e 2 ip technologies' growing portfolio of HMI Smart Surface solutions

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - e 2 ip technologies (e 2 ip), a Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Smart Surface solutions innovation leader, today announced its acquisition of Serious Integrated Inc. (Serious), a leading provider of industrial, medical, and commercial touch screen HMI-IIoT solutions.

e 2 ip and Serious have been working together for over a year as strategic partners to create and deliver innovative solutions to global market leaders. This acquisition will enable e 2 ip to invest in and support the scalable growth of Serious Integrated technologies and solutions.

"e 2 ip has a broad portfolio of Smart Surface and HMI technologies and solutions", said Eric Saint-Jacques, CEO of e 2 ip. "Our medical, industrial, aerospace and transportation industry customers are global leaders in their markets and are constantly seeking optimal HMI solutions and breakthrough innovations. The addition of the Serious team, technology portfolio and solutions in the embedded systems, LCD, touch screen applications and hardware integration fields will create greater value for our customers by expanding the breadth of our capabilities."

Increasing global competition and demand for leading-edge products create a greater need for companies to find innovative differentiation in their products. Touch screens are a key HMI technology bridging the gap between functionality and user experience. Widely integrated into consumer electronics, they are now being broadly adopted to improve visualization, increase worker productivity and make operations more efficient by providing a simpler and more efficient interactive experience with business devices and equipment.

"We're thrilled to become part of e 2 ip", said Terry West, Founder and CEO of Serious. "e 2 ip's cost effective, global and high-quality manufacturing footprint combined with their top-tier multinational customer relationships bring the Serious portfolio onto the world stage with immense possibilities for integrated Smart Surfaces. Serious was founded with the goal of delivering innovative HMI and IIoT experiences and the combined forces of e 2 ip and Serious promise to deliver truly breakthrough value for customers."

About e 2 ip technologies

From ideation to fabrication, we rethink the boundaries between technology and design to deliver innovative Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and Smart Surface solutions to global market leaders. We create new possibilities through innovations in printed electronics, material science, advanced manufacturing processes and embedded system development to transform the surfaces we touch in our everyday lives and simplify how we all interact with our physical environment.

About Serious Integrated, Inc.

Serious Integrated, Inc. is an Arizona, USA based venture-backed company founded in 2008. Serious delivers innovated graphic/touch screen Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions to medical, industrial, and commercial OEMs enabling them to get to market quickly with highly cost-effective solutions. Experts in embedded software, LCD design, hardware design and productization, Serious products and technologies span from low-cost embedded technologies with the Serious Human Interface™ Platform, all the way to high performance, full-featured Linux-based solutions.

SOURCE E2IP Technologies

For further information: Annie Couture, Manager, Corporate Communications and Executive projects, (514) 575-7426, [email protected], www.e2ip.com

Related Links

https://e2ip.com/

