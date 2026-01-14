E Ride Pro Launches in Canada -- Dealers Wanted for Fastest-Growing Electric Enduro Brand

National rollout begins at the Vancouver Motorcycle Show -- Jan. 16–18, Tradex Abbotsford

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - We are proud to announce the official Canadian launch of E Ride Pro, the rapidly expanding electric enduro platform redefining off-road power, engineering, and rider performance.

With the brand now entering Canada, Joule Motorcycles is actively seeking qualified dealers to join one of the fastest accelerating product lines in the segment.

Why E Ride Pro Dealers Are Winning

E Ride Pro is not another incremental entry in the electric dirt-bike category--it is a purpose-built electric enduro platform engineered to outperform its peers, offering tangible advantages that dealers and riders can immediately see and feel.

1. The Innovation Behind E Ride Pro's Rapid Rise

E Ride Pro's rapid rise is driven not just by the adoption of cutting-edge technology used by its predecessors, but by the brand's forward-thinking application of unconventional engineering solutions that enhance power delivery, rider control, and overall stability.

Among the superior power and speed and more than twenty proprietary innovations, two illustrate the technical leadership and ingenuity:

Variable regenerative braking , allowing tuning from gentle assist to strong deceleration, giving riders improved stability, traction, and finesse over changing terrain.

, allowing tuning from gentle assist to strong deceleration, giving riders improved stability, traction, and finesse over changing terrain. A self-cleaning belt-drive pulley, replacing heavy multi-gear transmissions full of bearings and oil.

This breakthrough delivers smoother torque, far lower maintenance, higher drivetrain efficiency, and exceptional reliability--especially in mud, dust, sand, and snow.

The result is a product line that naturally fits beginners to intermediates to aggressive freestyle and high-speed off-road riders, expanding the potential customer pool for dealerships.

2. Explosive Sales Momentum -- Proven Before Canada Arrives

Over the past two years, E Ride Pro sales surpassed past well-established electric dirt-bike brands in the United States, capturing market share at a pace rarely seen in the powersports sector.

Now, with Canadian riders demanding more capability, more range, and more durability, the same trajectory is expected north of the border.

Dealers entering now stand to secure prime territories--with the advantage of joining the category while demand is rising, not peaking.

3. Confidence for Dealers -- Inventory, Parts, Training & Marketing Secured

Joule Motorcycles backs its dealers with real operational support

Canada-based inventory for fast delivery

Extensive parts supply stored locally



Technical training and troubleshooting assistance



Marketing assets, digital promotion, and event support



Experienced team with 20+ years of EV motorcycle distribution and support

With full stock and spare parts in Vancouver, dealers can sell with confidence, knowing riders will not be waiting weeks--or months--for components, warranties, or repairs.

Early Dealer Opportunities Available

Joule Motorcycles will begin territory assignments in 2026, with the first dealers to be selected following the Vancouver Motorcycle Show at Tradex, January 16–18.

High-potential regions include:

Lower Mainland & Vancouver Island

Interior BC & Alberta

Prairie Provinces

Quebec & Ontario performance markets

About E Ride Pro

E Ride Pro is a next-generation manufacturer of purpose-built electric enduro motorcycles engineered specifically for off-road performance. Featuring class-leading torque delivery, breakthrough drivetrain durability, and dramatically reduced maintenance requirements, and innovative approach, E Ride Pro delivers a riding experience that adapts to every level--from first-time trail riders to advanced off-road athletes. With more than twenty technical advancements and a clean-sheet electric design, E Ride Pro is redefining what electric dirt bikes can achieve across North America.

About Joule Motorcycles

Joule Motorcycles is a Vancouver-based leader in the electric motorcycle ecosystem, with more than 20 years of experience distributing, servicing, and supporting electric two-wheel vehicles across Canada. Joule supplies ready-to-ship inventory, nationwide parts availability, dealer support, training, and marketing resources designed to ensure dealer success.

Join the E Ride Pro Network

Vancouver Motorcycle Show -- Tradex Abbotsford

January 16–18, 2026

