E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
May 08, 2024, 16:18 ET
TORONTO , May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2024:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
3,129,730
|
97.47
|
81,171
|
2.53
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
3,129,720
|
97.47
|
81,181
|
2.53
|
Peter J. Levitt
|
3,186,886
|
99.25
|
24,015
|
0.75
|
Elizabeth M. Loach
|
3,186,886
|
99.25
|
24,015
|
0.75
|
Clive P. Rowe
|
3,185,469
|
99.21
|
25,432
|
0.79
|
Stephen J.R. Smith
|
3,158,143
|
98.36
|
52,758
|
1.64
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
3,170,713
|
98.75
|
40,188
|
1.25
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
