E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO , May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2024:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Duncan N.R. Jackman 3,129,730 97.47 81,171 2.53 M. Victoria D. Jackman 3,129,720 97.47 81,181 2.53 Peter J. Levitt 3,186,886 99.25 24,015 0.75 Elizabeth M. Loach 3,186,886 99.25 24,015 0.75 Clive P. Rowe 3,185,469 99.21 25,432 0.79 Stephen J.R. Smith 3,158,143 98.36 52,758 1.64 Mark M. Taylor 3,170,713 98.75 40,188 1.25

