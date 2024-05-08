E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO , May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 8, 2024:

 

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Duncan N.R. Jackman

3,129,730

97.47

81,171

2.53

M. Victoria D. Jackman

3,129,720

97.47

81,181

2.53

Peter J. Levitt

3,186,886

99.25

24,015

0.75

Elizabeth M. Loach

3,186,886

99.25

24,015

0.75

Clive P. Rowe

3,185,469

99.21

25,432

0.79

Stephen J.R. Smith

3,158,143

98.36

52,758

1.64

Mark M. Taylor

3,170,713

98.75

40,188

1.25

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

