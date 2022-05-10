E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
May 10, 2022, 16:36 ET
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2022:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
James F. Billett
|
3,419,486
|
98.36
|
56,955
|
1.64
|
William J. Corcoran
|
3,357,515
|
96.58
|
118,926
|
3.42
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
3,250,707
|
93.51
|
225,734
|
6.49
|
The Hon. Henry N.R. Jackman
|
3,141,994
|
90.38
|
334,447
|
9.62
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
3,341,323
|
96.11
|
135,118
|
3.89
|
Peter J. Levitt
|
3,475,017
|
99.96
|
1,424
|
0.04
|
R.B. Matthews
|
3,423,838
|
98.49
|
52,603
|
1.51
|
Clive P. Rowe
|
3,423,838
|
98.49
|
52,603
|
1.51
|
Stephen J.R. Smith
|
3,347,178
|
96.28
|
129,263
|
3.72
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
3,419,315
|
98.36
|
57,126
|
1.64
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation
For further information: please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
