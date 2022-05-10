E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2022:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast James F. Billett 3,419,486 98.36 56,955 1.64 William J. Corcoran 3,357,515 96.58 118,926 3.42 Duncan N.R. Jackman 3,250,707 93.51 225,734 6.49 The Hon. Henry N.R. Jackman 3,141,994 90.38 334,447 9.62 M. Victoria D. Jackman 3,341,323 96.11 135,118 3.89 Peter J. Levitt 3,475,017 99.96 1,424 0.04 R.B. Matthews 3,423,838 98.49 52,603 1.51 Clive P. Rowe 3,423,838 98.49 52,603 1.51 Stephen J.R. Smith 3,347,178 96.28 129,263 3.72 Mark M. Taylor 3,419,315 98.36 57,126 1.64

