E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

E-L Financial Corporation

May 10, 2022, 16:36 ET

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 9, 2022:

 

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

James F. Billett

3,419,486

98.36

56,955

1.64

William J. Corcoran

3,357,515

96.58

118,926

3.42

Duncan N.R. Jackman

3,250,707

93.51

225,734

6.49

The Hon. Henry N.R. Jackman

3,141,994

90.38

334,447

9.62

M. Victoria D. Jackman

3,341,323

96.11

135,118

3.89

Peter J. Levitt

3,475,017

99.96

1,424

0.04

R.B. Matthews

3,423,838

98.49

52,603

1.51

Clive P. Rowe

3,423,838

98.49

52,603

1.51

Stephen J.R. Smith

3,347,178

96.28

129,263

3.72

Mark M. Taylor

3,419,315

98.36

57,126

1.64

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

For further information: please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

