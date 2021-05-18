E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2021:

 

Director Nominee

Votes
For

% of
Votes Cast

Votes
Withheld

% of
Votes Cast

James F. Billett

3,421,863

99.07

32,040

0.93

Michael J. Cooper

3,284,493

95.10

169,410

4.90

William J. Corcoran

3,339,388

96.68

114,515

3.32

Duncan N.R. Jackman

3,315,343

95.99

138,560

4.01

The Hon. Henry N.R. Jackman

3,272,158

94.74

181,745

5.26

M. Victoria D. Jackman

3,303,311

95.64

150,592

4.36

R.B. Matthews

3,425,529

99.18

28,374

0.82

Clive P. Rowe

3,308,227

95.78

145,676

4.22

Stephen J.R. Smith

3,388,775

98.11

65,128

1.89

Mark M. Taylor

3,380,874

97.89

73,029

2.11

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

