E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2021:

Votes Cast James F. Billett 3,421,863 99.07 32,040 0.93 Michael J. Cooper 3,284,493 95.10 169,410 4.90 William J. Corcoran 3,339,388 96.68 114,515 3.32 Duncan N.R. Jackman 3,315,343 95.99 138,560 4.01 The Hon. Henry N.R. Jackman 3,272,158 94.74 181,745 5.26 M. Victoria D. Jackman 3,303,311 95.64 150,592 4.36 R.B. Matthews 3,425,529 99.18 28,374 0.82 Clive P. Rowe 3,308,227 95.78 145,676 4.22 Stephen J.R. Smith 3,388,775 98.11 65,128 1.89 Mark M. Taylor 3,380,874 97.89 73,029 2.11

