E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Outcome of Director Elections
May 18, 2021, 19:08 ET
TORONTO, May 18, 2021 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2021:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
|
% of
|
Votes
|
% of
|
James F. Billett
|
3,421,863
|
99.07
|
32,040
|
0.93
|
Michael J. Cooper
|
3,284,493
|
95.10
|
169,410
|
4.90
|
William J. Corcoran
|
3,339,388
|
96.68
|
114,515
|
3.32
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
3,315,343
|
95.99
|
138,560
|
4.01
|
The Hon. Henry N.R. Jackman
|
3,272,158
|
94.74
|
181,745
|
5.26
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
3,303,311
|
95.64
|
150,592
|
4.36
|
R.B. Matthews
|
3,425,529
|
99.18
|
28,374
|
0.82
|
Clive P. Rowe
|
3,308,227
|
95.78
|
145,676
|
4.22
|
Stephen J.R. Smith
|
3,388,775
|
98.11
|
65,128
|
1.89
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
3,380,874
|
97.89
|
73,029
|
2.11
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
