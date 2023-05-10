E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

E-L Financial Corporation

May 10, 2023, 12:46 ET

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023:

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Duncan N.R. Jackman

3,152,187

96.19

124,952

3.81

M. Victoria D. Jackman

3,162,493

96.50

114,646

3.50

Peter J. Levitt

3,198,586

97.60

78,553

2.40

Elizabeth M. Loach

3,275,190

99.94

1,949

0.06

Clive P. Rowe

3,249,500

99.16

27,639

0.84

Stephen J.R. Smith

3,195,932

97.52

81,207

2.48

Mark M. Taylor

3,183,604

97.15

93,535

2.85

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

