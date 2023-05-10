E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
May 10, 2023, 12:46 ET
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
3,152,187
|
96.19
|
124,952
|
3.81
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
3,162,493
|
96.50
|
114,646
|
3.50
|
Peter J. Levitt
|
3,198,586
|
97.60
|
78,553
|
2.40
|
Elizabeth M. Loach
|
3,275,190
|
99.94
|
1,949
|
0.06
|
Clive P. Rowe
|
3,249,500
|
99.16
|
27,639
|
0.84
|
Stephen J.R. Smith
|
3,195,932
|
97.52
|
81,207
|
2.48
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
3,183,604
|
97.15
|
93,535
|
2.85
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
