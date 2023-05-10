E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Duncan N.R. Jackman 3,152,187 96.19 124,952 3.81 M. Victoria D. Jackman 3,162,493 96.50 114,646 3.50 Peter J. Levitt 3,198,586 97.60 78,553 2.40 Elizabeth M. Loach 3,275,190 99.94 1,949 0.06 Clive P. Rowe 3,249,500 99.16 27,639 0.84 Stephen J.R. Smith 3,195,932 97.52 81,207 2.48 Mark M. Taylor 3,183,604 97.15 93,535 2.85

