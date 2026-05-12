E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS
News provided byE-L Financial Corporation Limited
May 12, 2026, 15:45 ET
TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2026:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
311,231,057
|
97.76
|
7,134,705
|
2.24
|
M. Victoria D. Jackman
|
311,317,167
|
97.79
|
7,048,595
|
2.21
|
Peter J. Levitt
|
316,503,033
|
99.41
|
1,862,729
|
0.59
|
Elizabeth M. Loach
|
316,490,433
|
99.41
|
1,875,329
|
0.59
|
Clive P. Rowe
|
316,658,560
|
99.46
|
1,707,202
|
0.54
|
Stephen J.R. Smith
|
316,504,633
|
99.42
|
1,861,129
|
0.58
|
Mark M. Taylor
|
315,421,460
|
99.08
|
2,944,302
|
0.92
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited
For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
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