E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

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E-L Financial Corporation Limited

May 12, 2026, 15:45 ET

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2026:

Director Nominee

Votes

For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Duncan N.R. Jackman

311,231,057

97.76

7,134,705

2.24

M. Victoria D. Jackman

311,317,167

97.79

7,048,595

2.21

Peter J. Levitt

316,503,033

99.41

1,862,729

0.59

Elizabeth M. Loach

316,490,433

99.41

1,875,329

0.59

Clive P. Rowe

316,658,560

99.46

1,707,202

0.54

Stephen J.R. Smith

316,504,633

99.42

1,861,129

0.58

Mark M. Taylor

315,421,460

99.08

2,944,302

0.92

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

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E-L Financial Corporation Limited