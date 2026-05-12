E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF DIRECTOR ELECTIONS

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) reports the following voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 12, 2026:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Duncan N.R. Jackman 311,231,057 97.76 7,134,705 2.24 M. Victoria D. Jackman 311,317,167 97.79 7,048,595 2.21 Peter J. Levitt 316,503,033 99.41 1,862,729 0.59 Elizabeth M. Loach 316,490,433 99.41 1,875,329 0.59 Clive P. Rowe 316,658,560 99.46 1,707,202 0.54 Stephen J.R. Smith 316,504,633 99.42 1,861,129 0.58 Mark M. Taylor 315,421,460 99.08 2,944,302 0.92

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation Limited

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592