E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends
May 06, 2021, 17:10 ET
TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preference Shares,
|
June 30, 2021
|
July 16, 2021
|
$0.33125
|
First Preference Shares,
|
June 30, 2021
|
July 16, 2021
|
$0.296875
|
First Preference Shares,
|
June 30, 2021
|
July 16, 2021
|
$0.34375
|
Series A Preference
|
June 30, 2021
|
July 16, 2021
|
$0.125
|
Common Shares
|
June 30, 2021
|
July 16, 2021
|
$2.50
The Board has approved a change to the Company's dividend policy, increasing its quarterly dividend to $2.50 per Common Share. The Company's dividend policy is established by the Board of Directors at its discretion and is subject to change.
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
