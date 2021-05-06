E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation

May 06, 2021, 17:10 ET

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend

First Preference Shares,
Series 1

June 30, 2021

July 16, 2021

$0.33125

First Preference Shares,
Series 2

June 30, 2021

July 16, 2021

$0.296875

First Preference Shares,
Series 3

June 30, 2021

July 16, 2021

$0.34375

Series A Preference
Shares

June 30, 2021

July 16, 2021

$0.125

Common Shares

June 30, 2021

July 16, 2021

$2.50

The Board has approved a change to the Company's dividend policy, increasing its quarterly dividend to $2.50 per Common Share.  The Company's dividend policy is established by the Board of Directors at its discretion and is subject to change.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Related Links

https://www.empire.ca/

Organization Profile

E-L Financial Corporation