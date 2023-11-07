E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend

First Preference Shares, Series 1

December 29, 2023

January 17, 2024

$0.33125

First Preference Shares, Series 2

December 29, 2023

January 17, 2024

$0.296875

First Preference Shares, Series 3

December 29, 2023

January 17, 2024

$0.34375

Series A Preference Shares

December 29, 2023

January 17, 2024

$0.125

Common Shares

December 29, 2023

January 17, 2024

$3.75

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

