E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of

Dividend First Preference Shares, March 31, 2020 April 17, 2020 $0.33125 Series 1





First Preference Shares, March 31, 2020 April 17, 2020 $0.296875 Series 2





First Preference Shares, March 31, 2020 April 17, 2020 $0.34375 Series 3





Series A Preference March 31, 2020 April 17, 2020 $0.125 Shares





Common Shares March 31, 2020 April 17, 2020 $26.25

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The $26.25 Common Share dividend includes a quarterly dividend of $1.25 and an additional special cash dividend of $25.00.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Related Links

https://www.empire.ca/

