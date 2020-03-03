E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends
Mar 03, 2020, 14:08 ET
TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preference Shares,
|
March 31, 2020
|
April 17, 2020
|
$0.33125
|
Series 1
|
First Preference Shares,
|
March 31, 2020
|
April 17, 2020
|
$0.296875
|
Series 2
|
First Preference Shares,
|
March 31, 2020
|
April 17, 2020
|
$0.34375
|
Series 3
|
Series A Preference
|
March 31, 2020
|
April 17, 2020
|
$0.125
|
Shares
|
Common Shares
|
March 31, 2020
|
April 17, 2020
|
$26.25
E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.
The $26.25 Common Share dividend includes a quarterly dividend of $1.25 and an additional special cash dividend of $25.00.
SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation
For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
Share this article