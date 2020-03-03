E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation

Mar 03, 2020, 14:08 ET

TORONTO, March 3, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX:ELF) (TSX:ELF.PR.F) (TSX:ELF.PR.G) (TSX:ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of
Dividend

First Preference Shares,

March 31, 2020

April 17, 2020

$0.33125

Series 1


First Preference Shares,

March 31, 2020

April 17, 2020

$0.296875

Series 2


First Preference Shares,

March 31, 2020

April 17, 2020

$0.34375

Series 3


Series A Preference

March 31, 2020

April 17, 2020

$0.125

Shares


Common Shares

March 31, 2020

April 17, 2020

$26.25

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

The $26.25 Common Share dividend includes a quarterly dividend of $1.25 and an additional special cash dividend of $25.00.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

For further information: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Related Links

https://www.empire.ca/

Organization Profile

E-L Financial Corporation

You just read:

E-L Financial Corporation Limited Announces Dividends

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation

Mar 03, 2020, 14:08 ET