E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

News provided by

E-L Financial Corporation

May 09, 2022, 13:37 ET

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend

First Preference Shares,
Series 1

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$0.33125

First Preference Shares,
Series 2

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$0.296875

First Preference Shares,
Series 3

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$0.34375

Series A Preference
Shares

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$0.125

Common Shares

June 30, 2022

July 15, 2022

$2.50

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

SOURCE E-L Financial Corporation

For further information: please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

Organization Profile

E-L Financial Corporation