E-L FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of E-L Financial Corporation Limited (TSX: ELF) (TSX: ELF.PR.F) (TSX: ELF.PR.G) (TSX: ELF.PR.H) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend First Preference Shares,

Series 1 June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.33125 First Preference Shares,

Series 2 June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.296875 First Preference Shares,

Series 3 June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.34375 Series A Preference

Shares June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $0.125 Common Shares June 30, 2022 July 15, 2022 $2.50

E-L Financial Corporation Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

For further information: please contact: Richard B. Carty, Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592