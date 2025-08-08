e.l.f. SKIN Stages Traffic-Stopping Stunt in Montreal to Unblock the Road to Radiance

e.l.f. SKIN, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), and global leader in clean, accessible skincare, just brought its signature high-performance glow to the streets of Montreal in a way only e.l.f. can. To launch its new Bright Icon Vitamin C + E + Ferulic Serum in Canada, the brand activated the e.l.f. SKINstruction Co. — a bold, tongue-in-cheek, and disruptive stunt that transformed Montreal's most iconic symbol of delay, the orange traffic cone, into a beacon of glow.

Why orange cones? In Montreal, they've become more than infrastructure, they're a cultural meme, a souvenir item, and a symbol of endless delays. e.l.f. SKIN turned that narrative upside down, proving glow can arrive on time, on budget, and with zero excuses, the e.l.f. way.

Wrapped in orange and packed with skincare, the SKINstruction Co. truck rolled through the city, surprising content creators with mini "construction zones" outside their homes. Faux road crews set up branded orange cones, cheeky roadwork signage, and caution tape before revealing skincare drops that delivered one thing: radiance without roadblocks.

The e.l.f. SKIN Bright Icon Vitamin C + E + Ferulic serum features a covetable blend of 15% Vitamin C, 1% Vitamin E, and 0.5% Ferulic Acid to help visibly brighten, even out tone, soothe skin, and reduce the look of dark spots and fine lines. With a fast-absorbing, non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula, often reserved for luxury brands, the serum is available at a price point of just $22 CAD, available now at Shoppers Drug Mart—paving the way to more accessible skincare across Canada.

The e.l.f. SKINstruction Co. also made its way straight to real construction and roadwork sites across the city, dropping cones and handing out skincare to the crews on the ground, a nod to e.l.f.'s belief that beauty should be inclusive, uplifting, and for every face, and a bold example of how the brand continues to show up in the most unexpected places.

True to e.l.f. Beauty's mission to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face, the activation flipped a citywide punchline into a playful delivery system for skin confidence, proving that radiant skin doesn't have to come with detours, drama, or luxury price tags.

"At e.l.f. SKIN, we believe high-quality skincare should deliver real results and real value," said Patrick O'Keefe, Chief Integrated Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "This launch reflects everything we stand for—powerful ingredients, uplifting experiences, and prices that don't make you think twice. We're showing up with confidence, creativity, and a commitment to accessibility—because skincare should feel good, do good, and be within reach. That's the e.l.f.ing difference."

e.l.f. SKIN

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. SKIN champions clean and kind skin care by making innovative, efficacious formulas at accessible prices with universal appeal. e.l.f. SKIN is e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com/elf-skin.

