e.l.f. Cosmetics Gets Sticky with Jennifer Coolidge in its First-Ever Commercial Debuting at the Big Game to Celebrate its #1 Best-Selling Primer

The #1 Gen Z Favorite Makeup Brand* taps the Stickiest Pop Culture Icon, Jennifer Coolidge, and writer, Mike White, in its First-Ever Television Commercial

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - In its biggest eyes.lips.first. EVER, e.l.f. Cosmetics is dropping its first-ever television commercial on Sunday's Big Game, February 12th, during the second quarter. e.l.f. is known for its superpowers of bringing high quality products at OMG prices, that are clean, vegan, cruelty free and Fair Trade Certified™. Power Grip Primer, the #1 Primer in the U.S.**, is the stickiest example of e.l.f.'s superpowers.

"I adore e.l.f. Cosmetics' accessible, incredible products. Power Grip Primer works beautifully and makes my skin sticky, glowy and dewy in the best way possible! I truly enjoyed this collaborative experience with e.l.f." Tweet this e.l.f. Cosmetics teams up with award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge in its First-Ever Television Commercial. Here’s a sneak peek. e.l.f. Cosmetics teams up with award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge in its First-Ever Television Commercial. Here’s a sneak peek. (CNW Group/e.l.f. Cosmetics)

With 68 million views on TikTok and superfans everywhere, Power Grip Primer is praised for its ability to grip makeup while giving skin a soft-focus effect for a smoother complexion. It's getting even stickier as it gears up for the biggest media moment in the brand's 19-year history. Power Grip Primer is teaming up with award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge to star in e.l.f.'s first television spot.

"The genesis for this campaign is our COMMUNITY who adore Power Grip Primer. They propelled it to the #1 Primer in the U.S.; coining it 'Sticky AF' and 'makeup glue'," explained Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer, e.l.f. Beauty. "Once we realized the viral power of Power Grip Primer, the entertainment value of the stickiness, and how much fun our community was having with it, we knew it was time to lean in harder than ever before. The stars aligned to bring e.l.f. and Jennifer together at the intersection of pop culture magic and the virality of one of the hottest beauty products."

"I've always been passionate about vegan and cruelty free beauty. Years ago, I studied makeup artistry and that really shaped my relationship with beauty," shared Jennifer Coolidge. "I adore e.l.f. Cosmetics' accessible, incredible products. Power Grip Primer works beautifully and makes my skin sticky, glowy and dewy in the best way possible! I truly enjoyed this collaborative experience with e.l.f."

In a series of sticky situations, Jennifer takes viewers through her first experience with Power Grip Primer – playing on the sticky, grippy power of Power Grip Primer. Starting today, February 9th, e.l.f. is releasing a teaser of the spot, which will have you LOL as it starts the comedic journey with Jennifer. In this teaser, Jennifer reveals how dewy, glowy and dolphin-like her skin is with Power Grip Primer. It will leave you thirsting for more – but you'll need to wait until the Big Game.

The script was co-written by Mike White , award-winning writer, actor, producer and director, who is known most recently as creator of HBO's hit comedy-drama series The White Lotus, and SHADOW , e.l.f. Beauty's long-term creative marketing and communications agency. SHADOW also developed the creative and lead the casting. Award-winning director Maggie Carey directed the spot and collaborated with director Neal Brennan . The spot was produced by Caviar. The paid media strategy and planning was prepared by performance marketing firm Tinuiti , e.l.f. Beauty's long-term digital agency of record.

"From the onset, we knew we were going to do something groundbreaking," said Brian Vaughan, Executive Creative Director and Partner, SHADOW. "Adding Jennifer to this trifecta, brought the whole moment to life as only she could, and we think the final result is going to stick with e.l.f fans, and the entire audience at the game of games."

The 30 second spot will stream nationally on the Fox Sports app and Fox NOW. It will also air on local owned and operated FOX networks in the New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco metro areas.

Along with Sunday's spot, viewers will be able to shop e.l.f.'s limited edition The Dolphin Face Bundle ($33) on elfcosmetics.com , which includes three of e.l.f.'s superstar Holy Grails, including Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Liquid Filter and O FACE Satin Lipstick. It's all you need to grip, glow and O!

Get e.l.f.ing ready for prime time! Be sure to tune in for all the pre-game, game day and post-game fun on e.l.f.'s social channels: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok .

* Source: Kyra's "2022 Gen Z State of Beauty Report" ** Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Face Primer Product Sales, 12 months ending December 2022

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

Since 2004, e.l.f. Cosmetics has made the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. We make high-quality, prestige-inspired cosmetics and skin care products at an extraordinary value and are proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free. As one of the first online beauty brands, e.l.f. continues to attract a highly engaged audience and set benchmarks with new digital platforms. Our brand is widely available at leading retailers such as Target, Walmart and Ulta Beauty, and has a growing international presence. Learn more by visiting www.elfcosmetics.com

