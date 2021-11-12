E INC announces third quarter 2021 financial results

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E Inc. (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") a company that connects the automotive wholesale and retail experiences with a proprietary technology platform operating under the brands EBlock and EDealer, today announced its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021"). Financial references herein are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"Effective inventory management is a critical element of auto dealership profitability. Our platform, which offers an online wholesale auction marketplace where dealerships can purchase or sell vehicles, as well as access innovative software solutions, empowers dealerships to operate more efficiently," said Jason McClenahan, President & CEO, E INC. "We have established great momentum and built a business of scale in this rapidly evolving and growing market. We continue to grow in Canada with the recent acquisitions of TradeHelper and ESP Auctions which extend our market penetration further into Quebec. Our market leadership in Canada, established scale in the western U.S., as well as the capital from the IPO put us in a great position to aggressively expand across the United States and fuel continued organic growth as dealerships increasingly adopt technology to drive performance."

Q3 2021 Highlights

(Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended September 30, 2020)

Revenue of $19.8 million , up 108% compared to $9.5 million , primarily as a result of approximately 55% organic growth and the three acquisitions completed since the comparable period last year

, up 108% compared to , primarily as a result of approximately 55% organic growth and the three acquisitions completed since the comparable period last year Gross transaction value of $538.4 million , up 129%, which is a function of the volume and dollar value of vehicles transacted

, up 129%, which is a function of the volume and dollar value of vehicles transacted Vehicles transacted of 41,970, up 84%

Net loss of $6.3 million , compared to $0.4 million

, compared to Adjusted EBITDA 1 loss of $1.8 million , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million

loss of , compared to Adjusted EBITDA of In August 2021 , the Company acquired Les Enchères D'Automobiles St- Pierre, Ltée d/b/a ESP and Gestion Malyka , Inc d/b/a TradeHelper, which further strengthened its position in Quebec .

, the Company acquired Les Enchères D'Automobiles St- Pierre, Ltée d/b/a ESP and , Inc d/b/a TradeHelper, which further strengthened its position in . The Company raised net proceeds of approximately C$127.7 million from its initial public offering subsequent to the end of the quarter and its common shares began trading on the TSX under the symbol "EINC" on November 3, 2021 .

E INC's unaudited financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the same period have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Notice of Conference Call

E INC. will host a conference call Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its financial results. Jason McClenahan, President & CEO, and Andy Bohlin, CFO, will co-chair the call. All interested parties can join the call by dialing (647) 792-1240 or (800) 430-8332 with the conference identification of 9020280. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at e.inc/investors. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

About E INC.

E INC's mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E INC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E INC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, along with driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E INC's digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E INC's digital suite of retail products goes to market under the brand EDealer.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures and industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures, including "Adjusted EBITDA". This press release also makes reference to "vehicles transacted", "marketplace participants", "subscribers", "gross transaction value", each of which are operating metrics used in our industry. Non-IFRS measures and industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and determine components of management compensation.

Non-IFRS Measures

"Adjusted EBITDA" means net loss for the period, adjusted to exclude: finance expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, transaction costs, which are costs associated with this Offering that are not directly attributable to the issuance of new shares, acquisition-related expenses, expenses related to non-routine legal matters, and other expense (income), net.

The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020:



The three months ended

The nine months ended

September

30,

2021

September 3

0,

2020

September

30,

2021

September

30,

2020

$

$

$

$















Net loss for the period (6,349,141)

(433,756)

(13,149,208)

(3,433,303) Finance expense, net 1,124,538

74,366

2,536,800

199,620 Income tax expense 21,696

—

21,696

— Depreciation and amortization 1,319,623

310,977

3,647,773

833,227 Share-based compensation expense 1,475,670

341,402

3,220,738

790,892 Transaction costs (1) 622,396

—

961,318

— Acquisition costs 127,615

—

229,687

— Non-routine legal expense (2) —

—

52,932

— Other expense (income), net (3) (136,702)

182,579

79,630

(428,986) Total Adjusted EBITDA (1,794,305)

475,568

(2,398,634)

(2,038,550)















(1) Transaction costs represent one time costs associated with the Company's IPO that are not directly attributed to the issuance of new shares. These expenses are recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses. (2) Non-routine legal expense is related to a one time settlement. This expense is recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses. (3) Other expense, income (net) includes: foreign exchange loss (gain), mark to market impacts of our current and non-current liabilities carried at fair value through profit and loss, impairment on note receivable, gain on forgiveness of the E INC 2020 PPP Loan (as defined herein) and loss on early extinguishment of borrowings.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions, including that the Company's business will continue to perform in accordance with recent history and that industry fundamentals remain strong. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Supplemented Base Prep Prospectus dated November 2, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

[Expressed in United States dollars]

As at September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

$

$ ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 29,257,422

37,038,524 Trade and other receivables 85,062,611

9,608,182 Prepaid expense 1,874,306

621,573 Net investment in lease 288,732

8,371 Total current assets 116,483,071

47,276,650 Non-current assets





Right-of-use assets 11,611,427

3,024,931 Property and equipment, net 2,022,028

1,330,339 Intangible assets, net 5,652,176

- Goodwill 39,146,640

- TOTAL ASSETS 174,915,342

51,631,920







LIABILITIES





Current liabilities





Trade and other payables 93,757,601

11,277,680 Deferred revenue 674,971

243,172 Lease obligations 4,115,065

810,175 Borrowings 15,004,971

278,896 Other current liabilities 3,671,445

- Total current liabilities 117,224,053

12,609,923 Non-current liabilities





Lease obligations 8,504,226

2,720,066 Borrowings -

61,766 Other non-current liabilities 5,777,655

- TOTAL LIABILITIES 131,505,934

15,391,755







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share capital 103,781,635

60,143,936 Warrants 6,005,606

1,162,572 Contributed surplus (27,807,214)

57,510 Foreign currency translation reserve 227,811

525,369 Accumulated deficit (38,798,430)

(25,649,222) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 43,409,408

36,240,165







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 174,915,342

51,631,920

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss

[Expressed in US dollars, except per number of shares]



For the three months ended

September 30,

For the nine months ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

$

$

$

$















Revenue 19,800,082

9,522,004

56,962,049

21,047,515 Cost of revenue 10,859,136

4,791,222

29,578,914

11,426,777 Gross profit 8,940,946

4,730,782

27,383,135

9,620,738















Operating expenses













Product, technology and development 809,002

622,295

3,805,976

1,749,976 Selling, general and administrative 12,151,930

3,974,321

30,440,468

10,700,204 Depreciation and amortization 1,319,623

310,977

3,647,773

833,227 Operating loss (5,339,609)

(176,811)

(10,511,082)

(3,662,669)















Other expense (income), net (136,702)

182,579

79,630

(428,986) Finance expense, net 1,124,538

74,366

2,536,800

199,620















Loss before income taxes (6,327,445)

(433,756)

(13,127,512)

(3,433,303)















Income tax expense 21,696

-

21,696

-















Net loss for the year (6,349,141)

(433,756)

(13,149,208)

(3,433,303)















Other comprehensive gain (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years













Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and reporting currency (915,658)

293,179

(297,558)

(410,458) Total comprehensive loss (7,264,799)

(140,577)

(13,446,766)

(3,843,761)































Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.61)

$ (0.03)

$ (1.21)

$ (0.22) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 10,400,100

15,394,850

10,909,710

15,386,540

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

[Expressed in US Dollars]

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021

2020

$

$ Operating activities





Net loss for the period (13,149,208)

(3,433,303) Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 3,647,773

833,227 Share-based compensation 3,220,738

790,892 Non-cash other expense (154,767)

- Non-cash finance expense 2,464,427

209,614 Changes in non-cash working capital items:





Trade and other receivables (61,753,292)

(18,903,120) Prepaid expense (714,858)

386,440 Trade and other payables 64,079,167

23,378,786 Deferred revenue 280,565

327,900 Cash flows (used in)/ provided by operating activities (2,079,455)

3,590,436







Investing activities





Receipts from net investment in lease 14,797

70,829 Purchases of property and equipment (559,476)

(1,116,893) Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired (29,266,253)

- Cash flows used in investing activities (29,810,932)

(1,046,064)







Financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings -

353,400 Proceeds from issuance of common shares 109,892

1 Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares 45,538,615

250,621 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,700,000

- Common share repurchase (20,296,555)

(261,221) Repayment of lease obligations (2,920,915)

(773,868) Repayment of other current and non-current liability (304,120)

- Cash flows used in financing activities 23,826,917

(431,067)







Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period (8,063,470)

2,113,305 Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 282,368

(281,453) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 37,038,524

12,862,435 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 29,257,422

14,694,287

SOURCE E Inc.

For further information: Andy Bohlin, Chief Financial Officer, 802-734-4475