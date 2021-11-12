E INC announces third quarter 2021 financial results
Nov 12, 2021, 06:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - E Automotive Inc. d/b/a E Inc. (TSX: EINC) (the "Company" or "E INC") a company that connects the automotive wholesale and retail experiences with a proprietary technology platform operating under the brands EBlock and EDealer, today announced its financial and operational results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021"). Financial references herein are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated.
"Effective inventory management is a critical element of auto dealership profitability. Our platform, which offers an online wholesale auction marketplace where dealerships can purchase or sell vehicles, as well as access innovative software solutions, empowers dealerships to operate more efficiently," said Jason McClenahan, President & CEO, E INC. "We have established great momentum and built a business of scale in this rapidly evolving and growing market. We continue to grow in Canada with the recent acquisitions of TradeHelper and ESP Auctions which extend our market penetration further into Quebec. Our market leadership in Canada, established scale in the western U.S., as well as the capital from the IPO put us in a great position to aggressively expand across the United States and fuel continued organic growth as dealerships increasingly adopt technology to drive performance."
Q3 2021 Highlights
(Comparison periods in each case are the three months ended September 30, 2020)
- Revenue of $19.8 million, up 108% compared to $9.5 million, primarily as a result of approximately 55% organic growth and the three acquisitions completed since the comparable period last year
- Gross transaction value of $538.4 million, up 129%, which is a function of the volume and dollar value of vehicles transacted
- Vehicles transacted of 41,970, up 84%
- Net loss of $6.3 million, compared to $0.4 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of $1.8 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million
- In August 2021, the Company acquired Les Enchères D'Automobiles St- Pierre, Ltée d/b/a ESP and Gestion Malyka, Inc d/b/a TradeHelper, which further strengthened its position in Quebec.
- The Company raised net proceeds of approximately C$127.7 million from its initial public offering subsequent to the end of the quarter and its common shares began trading on the TSX under the symbol "EINC" on November 3, 2021.
E INC's unaudited financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the same period have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Notice of Conference Call
E INC. will host a conference call Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss its financial results. Jason McClenahan, President & CEO, and Andy Bohlin, CFO, will co-chair the call. All interested parties can join the call by dialing (647) 792-1240 or (800) 430-8332 with the conference identification of 9020280. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call to secure a line. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available at e.inc/investors. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.
About E INC.
E INC's mission is to optimize the online vehicle buying, selling, and management experience for automotive dealers and consumers. E INC has a digital platform (the "Platform") that provides automotive dealerships with access to an online wholesale auction marketplace where they can purchase or sell vehicles to other dealers, as well as access innovative software solutions to support dealers' digital retailing and inventory management. Access to E INC's Platform is complemented by ancillary service offerings to assist dealers with supplementary auction-related needs, along with driving consumer traffic to their digital properties and optimizing other business processes. E INC's digital wholesale marketplace goes to market under the brand EBlock, and E INC's digital suite of retail products goes to market under the brand EDealer.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures and industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. We use non-IFRS measures, including "Adjusted EBITDA". This press release also makes reference to "vehicles transacted", "marketplace participants", "subscribers", "gross transaction value", each of which are operating metrics used in our industry. Non-IFRS measures and industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts and determine components of management compensation.
Non-IFRS Measures
"Adjusted EBITDA" means net loss for the period, adjusted to exclude: finance expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, transaction costs, which are costs associated with this Offering that are not directly attributable to the issuance of new shares, acquisition-related expenses, expenses related to non-routine legal matters, and other expense (income), net.
The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020:
|
The three months ended
|
The nine months ended
|
September
|
September 3
|
September
|
September
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Net loss for the period
|
(6,349,141)
|
(433,756)
|
(13,149,208)
|
(3,433,303)
|
Finance expense, net
|
1,124,538
|
74,366
|
2,536,800
|
199,620
|
Income tax expense
|
21,696
|
—
|
21,696
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,319,623
|
310,977
|
3,647,773
|
833,227
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
1,475,670
|
341,402
|
3,220,738
|
790,892
|
Transaction costs (1)
|
622,396
|
—
|
961,318
|
—
|
Acquisition costs
|
127,615
|
—
|
229,687
|
—
|
Non-routine legal expense (2)
|
—
|
—
|
52,932
|
—
|
Other expense (income), net (3)
|
(136,702)
|
182,579
|
79,630
|
(428,986)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA
|
(1,794,305)
|
475,568
|
(2,398,634)
|
(2,038,550)
|
(1) Transaction costs represent one time costs associated with the Company's IPO that are not directly attributed to the issuance of new shares. These expenses are recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
(2) Non-routine legal expense is related to a one time settlement. This expense is recorded within Selling, general and administrative expenses.
|
(3) Other expense, income (net) includes: foreign exchange loss (gain), mark to market impacts of our current and non-current liabilities carried at fair value through profit and loss, impairment on note receivable, gain on forgiveness of the E INC 2020 PPP Loan (as defined herein) and loss on early extinguishment of borrowings.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on certain assumptions, including that the Company's business will continue to perform in accordance with recent history and that industry fundamentals remain strong. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Supplemented Base Prep Prospectus dated November 2, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As at
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
$
|
$
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
29,257,422
|
37,038,524
|
Trade and other receivables
|
85,062,611
|
9,608,182
|
Prepaid expense
|
1,874,306
|
621,573
|
Net investment in lease
|
288,732
|
8,371
|
Total current assets
|
116,483,071
|
47,276,650
|
Non-current assets
|
Right-of-use assets
|
11,611,427
|
3,024,931
|
Property and equipment, net
|
2,022,028
|
1,330,339
|
Intangible assets, net
|
5,652,176
|
-
|
Goodwill
|
39,146,640
|
-
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
174,915,342
|
51,631,920
|
LIABILITIES
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other payables
|
93,757,601
|
11,277,680
|
Deferred revenue
|
674,971
|
243,172
|
Lease obligations
|
4,115,065
|
810,175
|
Borrowings
|
15,004,971
|
278,896
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,671,445
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
117,224,053
|
12,609,923
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Lease obligations
|
8,504,226
|
2,720,066
|
Borrowings
|
-
|
61,766
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
5,777,655
|
-
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
131,505,934
|
15,391,755
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Share capital
|
103,781,635
|
60,143,936
|
Warrants
|
6,005,606
|
1,162,572
|
Contributed surplus
|
(27,807,214)
|
57,510
|
Foreign currency translation reserve
|
227,811
|
525,369
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(38,798,430)
|
(25,649,222)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
43,409,408
|
36,240,165
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
174,915,342
|
51,631,920
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss
|
For the three months ended
|
For the nine months ended
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Revenue
|
19,800,082
|
9,522,004
|
56,962,049
|
21,047,515
|
Cost of revenue
|
10,859,136
|
4,791,222
|
29,578,914
|
11,426,777
|
Gross profit
|
8,940,946
|
4,730,782
|
27,383,135
|
9,620,738
|
Operating expenses
|
Product, technology and development
|
809,002
|
622,295
|
3,805,976
|
1,749,976
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
12,151,930
|
3,974,321
|
30,440,468
|
10,700,204
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,319,623
|
310,977
|
3,647,773
|
833,227
|
Operating loss
|
(5,339,609)
|
(176,811)
|
(10,511,082)
|
(3,662,669)
|
Other expense (income), net
|
(136,702)
|
182,579
|
79,630
|
(428,986)
|
Finance expense, net
|
1,124,538
|
74,366
|
2,536,800
|
199,620
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(6,327,445)
|
(433,756)
|
(13,127,512)
|
(3,433,303)
|
Income tax expense
|
21,696
|
-
|
21,696
|
-
|
Net loss for the year
|
(6,349,141)
|
(433,756)
|
(13,149,208)
|
(3,433,303)
|
Other comprehensive gain (loss) that may be
reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent years
|
Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations and reporting currency
|
(915,658)
|
293,179
|
(297,558)
|
(410,458)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
(7,264,799)
|
(140,577)
|
(13,446,766)
|
(3,843,761)
|
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
|
$ (0.61)
|
$ (0.03)
|
$ (1.21)
|
$ (0.22)
|
Weighted average number of
common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
10,400,100
|
15,394,850
|
10,909,710
|
15,386,540
|
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
For the nine months ended September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
$
|
$
|
Operating activities
|
Net loss for the period
|
(13,149,208)
|
(3,433,303)
|
Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,647,773
|
833,227
|
Share-based compensation
|
3,220,738
|
790,892
|
Non-cash other expense
|
(154,767)
|
-
|
Non-cash finance expense
|
2,464,427
|
209,614
|
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(61,753,292)
|
(18,903,120)
|
Prepaid expense
|
(714,858)
|
386,440
|
Trade and other payables
|
64,079,167
|
23,378,786
|
Deferred revenue
|
280,565
|
327,900
|
Cash flows (used in)/ provided by operating activities
|
(2,079,455)
|
3,590,436
|
Investing activities
|
Receipts from net investment in lease
|
14,797
|
70,829
|
Purchases of property and equipment
|
(559,476)
|
(1,116,893)
|
Acquisitions of business, net of cash acquired
|
(29,266,253)
|
-
|
Cash flows used in investing activities
|
(29,810,932)
|
(1,046,064)
|
Financing activities
|
Proceeds from borrowings
|
-
|
353,400
|
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
|
109,892
|
1
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares
|
45,538,615
|
250,621
|
Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|
1,700,000
|
-
|
Common share repurchase
|
(20,296,555)
|
(261,221)
|
Repayment of lease obligations
|
(2,920,915)
|
(773,868)
|
Repayment of other current and non-current liability
|
(304,120)
|
-
|
Cash flows used in financing activities
|
23,826,917
|
(431,067)
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
|
(8,063,470)
|
2,113,305
|
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
282,368
|
(281,453)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
|
37,038,524
|
12,862,435
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
|
29,257,422
|
14,694,287
SOURCE E Inc.
For further information: Andy Bohlin, Chief Financial Officer, 802-734-4475
Share this article