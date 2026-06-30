Dynata launches Dynata+ platform

Dynata+ delivers a faster, more flexible way to access and activate research-grade, first-party data by combining self-service simplicity and control with trusted quality

WESTPORT, Conn., June 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Dynata, the industry leader in providing high-quality, first-party data to help businesses gain precise insights, activate the right audiences, and confidently measure impact, today announced the launch of Dynata+, a new platform that reimagines how users access, purchase, and activate research-grade data.

Dynata+ represents a fundamental shift in Dynata's product delivery, introducing a modern, self-service experience that makes it easier than ever for clients to tap into the industry's highest-quality first-party data, with speed and control.

With Dynata+, users can seamlessly assess feasibility, price, and launch projects in real time. Dynata+ enables users to create an account and pay by credit card or set up an enterprise account and start fielding in minutes.

At launch, the platform will offer two core products:

Dynata+ Sample - providing direct, on-demand access to global survey respondents.

providing direct, on-demand access to global survey respondents. Dynata+ Brand Lift - measuring cross-channel campaign impact across digital, connected TV, and linear TV.

Powered by Dynata's fully permissioned global data asset, Dynata+ Sample gives users access to respondents with rich behavioral, attitudinal, and demographic attributes across 82 countries. Built-in feasibility, transparent pricing, and real-time project visibility allow clients to move from idea to execution in a single, streamlined workflow.

Dynata+ Brand Lift brings the same speed and usability to cross-channel campaign measurement, enabling advertisers, agencies, and publishers to quickly launch studies and understand the impact of their media performance. Using deterministic first-party data to identify ad exposure at the individual level, clients can monitor performance in real time and optimize campaigns while they are still in flight to maximize ROI.

Additional products and capabilities will be introduced throughout the second half of 2026 and beyond, as Dynata+ expands into a comprehensive destination for data, insights, activation, and measurement.

"Innovation starts with the strength of our data," said Deirdre Thomas, Chief Product Officer. "Dynata+ is a new way for clients to access that power--bringing our industry-leading first-party data, products, and capabilities into a single platform that is faster, more flexible, and easier to use. It's about putting control directly in our clients' hands while maintaining the quality, transparency, and trust we are known for."

While Dynata+ enables greater control and transparency, customers can continue to leverage managed services for more complex research needs, creating a seamless blend of self-serve efficiency and expert support. Managed project proposals are also accessible via the Dynata+ portal.

To learn more about Dynata+, visit https://www.dynata.com/platform-services/dynata-plus/. To get started, create an account by visiting plus.dynata.com.

SOURCE Dynata

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