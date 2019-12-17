Dynata Awarded Patent for Connected Data Capabilities

DALLAS, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, today announced it has been awarded a patent (#10504032) from the US Patent & Trade Office for connecting first, second- and third-party data sources. Specifically, the patent covers Dynata's ability to seamlessly and automatically enrich and deliver full profile views of a client's target audience, elevating the utility of market research, increasing the effectiveness of campaign targeting, and enhancing advertising effectiveness, at scale.

Brands and their partners increasingly demand more dynamic data and faster speed to insights. Yet many lack the ability to connect different data sources and consequently drive greater insight and growth opportunities that this information might uncover.

Dynata's newly-patented capability unites these sources to reveal those data driven insights, connecting the industry's largest database of fully-permissioned first-party data with second- and third-party data to uncover holistic viewpoints. Brought into a fully-compliant and secure ecosystem, data remains protected and available, and – because it is connected – opportunities emerge to better understand target audiences, allowing brands to create high-quality engagement, at scale.

"This patent paves the way for our clients to connect all of their data, our data, and other data, and create a true picture of who their customers are and what they want," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "And, because we already have such a large, fully-permissioned first-party asset, the scale at which we can match to different data sets and integrate those data sets into our products and services is superior. That holistic view, driven by instant and easily accessible rich data from multiple data sources, will drive better and faster data-driven decision making and a seamless customer experience."

Dynata will bring this connected data capability to the Dynata Insights Platform, which provides seamless access to a wide range of solutions and services to simplify the research process, reduces the time gap between data and action, and increases efficiencies. The platform, launched earlier this year, will enable researchers and marketers to build actionable insights, drive marketing campaigns at scale, and measure campaign effectiveness with Dynata's connected data solutions.

With the issuance of this new patent, Dynata intends to seek product development and commercialization partners for connected data capabilities.

