Dynasty Gold Corp. - Share Acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Karim Mohamedani (the "Acquiror") of 5821 Pioneer Avenue, Burnaby, British Columbia V5H 2X8 has acquired 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of Dynasty Gold Corp. (the "Issuer") of 1613 – 610 Granville Street, Vancouver British Columbia V6C 3T3 on August 6, 2021. The 1,500,000 common shares that are the subject of this report were purchased through the exercise of warrants at a price of $0.10 each for total consideration of $150,000.

The transaction that triggered the requirement to file this report took place on the TSX Venture Exchange.

There are no joint actors.

The 1,500,000 common shares, represent 4.67% of the Issuer's current issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to the transaction that is the subject of this report, the Acquiror held 2,693,625 common shares in the capital of the Issuer, representing in aggregate 8.38% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer and a further 100,000 share purchase warrants to acquire common shares of the Issuer. The Acquiror now exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 4,193,625 common shares of the Issuer, representing 13.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer, and warrants to acquire 100,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 0.31% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Issuer, on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror will evaluate his investment in the Issuer and will increase or decrease his investment by future acquisitions or dispositions of securities of the Issuer, at the discretion of the Acquiror, as circumstances warrant. As of the date of this report, the Acquiror has no immediate future intention to acquire additional securities of the Issuer or to dispose of securities of the Issuer that he beneficially owns or over which he exercises control or direction.

SOURCE Dynasty Gold Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Jeff Read [email protected]