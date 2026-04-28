Dynamite Deploys AI-Powered Identity Technology to Deliver Institutional-Grade Security at Consumer-Level Simplicity

The Company's Biometric AI-Driven Wallet utilizes Customer Identity to Unlock Digital Asset Self-Custody

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (the "Company" or "Dynamite") (CSE: KAS) (OTC: CRYBF) is pleased to announce that it will now be in a position to deploy AI-driven authentication technology to enable secure self-custody without traditional private key management, to its flagship non-custodial digital asset wallet product. The Company refers to this AI Driven Technology as the Dynamite Proof of Identity Engine and is powered by two verifiable properties: Proof of Personhood and Proof of Uniqueness.

AI-Driven Identity: A New Model for Blockchain Access

One of the most persistent friction points in digital assets is identity verification at the point of wallet access. Current systems rely on static credentials that can be lost, stolen, or compromised, particularly as much of this information is stored in centralized cloud environments, making it inherently vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Even though blockchain technology has matured significantly over the past decade, the user experience surrounding wallet security and identity verification remains complex and intimidating for most users.

Managing seed phrases, safeguarding private keys, and understanding cryptographic custody models are tasks that require a level of technical literacy that many potential users simply do not have.

For example:

Losing a seed phrase results in permanent loss of funds

Storing seed phrases digitally can expose users to hacks or malware

Writing them down physically introduces loss or theft risk

Many users struggle to understand the responsibility of self-custody

These usability and security challenges have been widely cited as key barriers preventing millions of potential users from confidently participating in the digital asset ecosystem1.

The Dynamite Wallet addresses this problem by replacing complex cryptographic management with human-native authentication powered by artificial intelligence ("AI").

The Dynamite wallet uses AI-powered biometric recognition to confirm that the person requesting access is a real, live individual and the same individual each time.

Authentication happens in real time. The AI does the work that users previously had to do themselves and the private key is generated on the device when needed. No keys stored, so no seed phrases to steal and no mnemonics to memorize.

Instead of memorizing seed phrases or managing private keys, users simply authenticate using their face, a process that is already familiar through modern smartphones.

By turning biometric identity into the cryptographic access mechanism, the wallet reduces the complexity of blockchain interaction to something as simple as unlocking a device.

This approach delivers a meaningful shift in how blockchain access works. The familiar act of looking at a device, already routine on modern smartphones, becomes the cryptographic event.

This means:

no credentials to manage

no single point of failure to exploit and,

no reliance on a custodial third party.

Dynamite Proof of Identity Engine

At the core of the Dynamite Wallet is an AI engine that performs biometric liveness detection in real time distinguishing a live individual from a static image, video replay, or deepfake attempt. This is not passive facial recognition; it is an active AI determination of both presence and uniqueness, made fresh at every authentication event. The system establishes two verifiable properties:

Proof-of-Personhood

Ensures that the person interacting with the wallet is a real human.

Proof-of-Uniqueness

Ensures that each wallet is uniquely tied to a single verified identity.

Together, these AI-verified properties create a human-bound cryptographic identity enabling secure blockchain transactions while also providing compliance-ready identity infrastructure suited to the requirements of businesses and financial institutions operating in regulated environments.

Where AI Security Meets Real-World Usability

Historically, there has been a trade-off between security and ease of use in the blockchain ecosystem.

Highly secure systems often require complex operational steps, while simpler systems frequently rely on custodial intermediaries that compromise decentralization. The Dynamite Wallet's AI-powered biometric layer is engineered to render that trade-off unnecessary

By anchoring authentication to a user's real-time biometric identity, the system delivers self-custody security and institutional-grade authentication through an experience as seamless as unlocking a smartphone, positioning the Dynamite Wallet to deliver:

Self-custody security

Institutional-grade authentication

Consumer-level simplicity

"Dynamite believes that AI-powered identity infrastructure is a prerequisite for mainstream participation in decentralized financial systems and that the Dynamite Wallet represents a practical, deployable expression of that infrastructure today", explains Akshay Sood, Chief Executive Officer of Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

"With the Dynamite Wallet, AI performs in milliseconds what once required users to manage complex credentials, verifying in real time that you are who you claim to be, and that no one else can impersonate you. That is the foundation upon which a truly mainstream digital asset experience must be built," exclaims Mr. Sood

On behalf of the Company,

Akshay Sood,

Chief Executive Officer

236-259-0279

About Dynamite Blockchain Corp.

Dynamite Blockchain Corp. (dynamiteblock.com) is a blockchain technology and infrastructure company focused on building shareholder value through its Blockchain Ecosystem Strategy, which is comprised of 3 primary divisions: Holdings, Products and Services. The Holdings Division is the foundation, which focuses on acquiring utility-driven tokens that combine scarcity with real-world adoption and monetization. The Products and Services Divisions are intended to drive utility into the digital assets in the Holdings Division by the development and acquisition of products and services that will be compatible with the digital assets in the Company's Holdings Division. Working in strategic harmony, the vertically integrated Blockchain Ecosystem not only offers shareholders ownership in rare and unique digital assets but also provides them with a unique investment vehicle that has utility generation built into its business model.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "can," "could," "might," or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully develop, integrate, and deploy its AI-driven biometric authentication technology; risks related to cybersecurity, data privacy, and biometric data protection; the possibility that the technology may not perform as expected in all scenarios; evolving regulatory requirements related to digital assets, artificial intelligence, and identity verification; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals or partnerships; market adoption risks; competitive developments; technological change; and general economic, market, and business conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Disclaimer

While the Company's AI-driven biometric authentication system and device-based key generation are designed to enhance security and reduce reliance on traditional private key management, no system is entirely immune to risk or failure. The statements contained in this news release regarding security features, including "no keys stored", "no single point of failure", "each wallet is uniquely tied to a single verified identity", and "private key is generated on the device when needed", should be understood in the context of intended system design rather than absolute guarantees. The Company also notes that the regulatory treatment of biometric identity systems, decentralized authentication mechanisms, and AI-driven identity verification is evolving and may vary across jurisdictions. There can be no assurance that the system will meet all current or future regulatory, compliance, or security requirements in every applicable context.

References

SOURCE Dynamite Blockchain Corp.