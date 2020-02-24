Dynamic Funds Opens the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Neal Kerr, Senior Vice President and Head, Scotia Global Asset Management, joined Graham Mackenzie, Head, ETFs and Structured Products, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market to celebrate the launch of two new Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs): Dynamic Active Global Infrastructure ETF (DXN); and Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF (DXW). Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. DXN and DXW commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on February 20, 2020.