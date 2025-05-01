DXC Ranked as Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant Report 2025 for Mainframes - Services and Solutions

ASHBURN, Va., May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, recognized DXC as a leader in its annual Provider Lens™ study for Mainframes – Services and Solutions. DXC was recognized as a leader in all categories within Europe and the United States, specifically:

Mainframe Optimization Services – DXC provides deep mainframe expertise and support across the entire mainframe stack, from facilities to sophisticated application performance management.

DXC provides deep mainframe expertise and support across the entire mainframe stack, from facilities to sophisticated application performance management. Mainframe as a Service – DXC helps boost agility and efficiency by migrating legacy systems to its data centers—eliminating upfront hardware investments and reducing maintenance costs.

"DXC Technology blends decades of expertise with AI-driven solutions to enable flexible partial migrations and scalable mainframe optimization worldwide. With a vendor agnostic approach and global delivery capabilities, DXC Technology provides scalable MFaaS solutions that integrate hybrid cloud systems, optimize costs and support seamless modernization." Oliver Nickels, ISG principal analyst and executive advisor.

ISG's Provider Lens™ study evaluates service providers and software vendors that support the modernization of mainframe systems, software environments, and business applications. In its report, ISG highlighted DXC's strengths in driving business outcomes, integrating GenAI capabilities to accelerate optimization and modernization, leveraging DXC's robust partner ecosystem and deep industry and mainframe expertise and full-scope modernization.

"DXC's recognition by ISG highlights our leadership in transforming and modernizing mainframe systems into agile, future-ready systems that help clients tap into AI-powered innovation," said Chris Drumgoole, President, Global Infrastructure Services at DXC. "It reflects the strength of our 1,800+ mainframe experts across more than 70 countries and our commitment to investing in our Mainframe Center of Excellence, training new talent, and expanding strategic partnerships. We are proud to help enterprises modernize and protect their mission-critical infrastructure and grateful to ISG for their continued partnership and recognition."

DXC Managed Mainframe Services help clients optimize mainframe infrastructure to maximize uptime, security, and performance. Managing over 1.1 million managed mainframe MIPs, executing 10 million automation and AI transactions daily, and completing 47,000 workload migrations to the cloud annually, DXC is a trusted partner delivering industry-leading infrastructure and cloud services.

The full 2025 Mainframes – Services and Solutions ISG Provider Lens Study can be viewed here. For more information on DXC's mainframe offerings, please visit DXC.com.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. For more information, please visit: www.isg-one.com.

