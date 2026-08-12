DXC Powers the Next Era of Work with DXC Workplace Services

DXC Workplace Services helps organizations improve employee productivity and experience without adding new tools or operational complexity.

The offering combines DXC's deep domain expertise with agentic AI capabilities to anticipate employee technology needs, reducing productivity disruptions, and accelerating issue resolution.

Enabled by DXC OASIS, Workplace Services helps customers maximize existing technology investments and deliver measurable business outcomes, including 40% reduction in operational complexity, 60% fewer service desk calls, and 15+ hours of productivity returned to every employee each month.

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced DXC Workplace Services, a new people-centered, AI-native workplace offering that reimagines the digital workplace around employee outcomes rather than technology. The offering helps organizations improve productivity, strengthen employee experience, and optimize IT operations that maximize existing technology investments without adding more tools. DXC Workplace Services is enabled by DXC OASIS, the intelligent orchestration platform that transforms managed services through Human+ agentic AI workflows, delivering people-first agentic operations that anticipate employee needs and drive proactive outcomes.

DXC Workplace Services

Employees assess workplace technology by their experience and ability to get work done efficiently. Yet many organizations continue to operate fragmented tools, disconnected workflows, and reactive support models that create friction for employees and complexity for IT teams. DXC Workplace Services helps address these challenges by leveraging an experience-led, productivity focused, and AI powered workplace journey approach that helps customers achieve their business outcomes without compromising experience.

DXC Workplace Services applies experience design principles from the outset, helping ensure the workplace solution is intuitive, easier to use, and aligned to established ways of working. The new agentic support experience delivers proactive, intelligent IT support that meets employees where they are and lays the foundation for a better-connected workplace. With Workplace Services, agents and DXC experts deliver support through individual employees' preferred contact channel --email, chat, or voice-- guiding employees and completing tasks for employees for faster, smarter, and easier support. This new people-first support model can help resolve IT issues before they disrupt work, enabling technology to operate more seamlessly in the background while employees stay focused on getting work done.

"Enterprises should not have to choose between advancing business priorities, improving IT efficiency, and delivering a stronger employee experience. We designed DXC Workplace Services to help organizations achieve these objectives simultaneously by aligning workplace experiences to how employees work, reducing friction both within and across employees' workplace environment to facilitate a seamless, wholistic experience," said Kelly Candler, Global Offering Lead, Workplace & Business Process Services, DXC Technology.

DXC Workplace Services is built on three core principles to create a holistic workplace experience:

Designed around people -- Experiences aligned to established employee workflows to reduce friction and support adoption from the outset. Orchestrated across existing investments -- A connected workplace environment that helps customers enhance the capabilities of the platforms, devices and services already in place. Powered by Human+ agentic AI -- AI, automation, and DXC expertise working together to anticipate employee needs, reduce disruptions, and continuously improve workplace performance.

Together, this approach helps drive measurable business outcomes:

40% reduction in operational complexity

reduction in operational complexity 60% fewer service desk calls

fewer service desk calls 50% of device issues resolved before employees notice

of device issues resolved before employees notice 15+ hours of productivity returned to every employee each month

DXC OASIS is the intelligent orchestration platform that transforms how managed services are delivered through Human+ agentic AI workflows. By seamlessly integrating human expertise with governed AI agents, DXC OASIS enables organizations to anticipate needs, automate complex operations, and deliver proactive outcomes at scale. DXC Workplace Services leverages DXC OASIS's agentic AI workflows to orchestrate the employee workplace across existing technology investments and deliver intelligent, people-centered workplace operations. This platform-driven approach empowers DXC and its customers to reimagine managed services--replacing reactive, siloed capabilities with coordinated workflows that drive measurable improvements in employee experience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes. Learn more at www.dxc.com/workplace.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations, helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more at dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashley Houk-Temple, Media Relations, [email protected]