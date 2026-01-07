DXC Introduces Next-Gen Automotive Software Platform AMBER at CES 2026

Automotive Made BettER Starts Here

HIGHLIGHTS DXC introduces AMBER, a next generation automotive software platform designed to enhance in-vehicle infotainment systems, developed by DXC Luxoft.

AMBER offers automakers a platform that adapts to any vehicle architecture, decreasing development time by 50%.

AMBER's standardized approach eliminates redundant development and achieves 30% cost savings.

AMBER is 100% compliant with automotive standards, allowing developers to focus on innovation while DXC handles security, safety, and maintenance.

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced AMBER, a next generation automotive software platform designed to enhance in-vehicle infotainment systems developed by DXC Luxoft, DXC's automotive software systems integrator. With embedded AI capabilities, AMBER enables auto manufacturers to navigate the increasing complexity of software-defined vehicles by streamlining in-car software engineering workflows, accelerating launches, reducing integration costs, and improving the on-board experience. Thanks to AMBER's open architecture, drivers can enjoy seamless digital cockpit interactions, including AI voice assistants, highly personalized vehicle functions, and enhanced modern digital interfaces that transform time spent traveling into bespoke experiences.

The automotive industry is transforming at a rapid pace, with ever-increasing technical complexity and tightening development cycles. Automakers are seeking a competitive edge that allows them accelerated differentiation, prioritizing technology and innovation. Developed in partnership with leading automotive ecosystem partners, AMBER combines modular software components with ready-to-use services that simplify development and integration.

AMBER gives automakers the freedom to innovate, expedite delivery, and stay future-ready. Instead of building from scratch, manufacturers can adopt proven building blocks for infotainment, instrument clusters, and connectivity, supported by modern, streamlined engineering. As a result, carmakers can significantly cut integration costs and bring new features to market in less than half the time compared to traditional methods.

"AMBER is a gamechanger for the automotive industry. AMBER gives our customers the freedom to focus on brand differentiation and rapid time-to-market while reducing complexity and maximizing value. We are creating a foundation that makes software integration predictable, scalable, and future-ready – leading the software-defined vehicle revolution."

- Ramnath Venkataraman, President, Consulting and Engineering Services, DXC Technology

By prioritizing hardware independence and continuous updates, AMBER ensures that manufacturers can adapt quickly to evolving technology and consumer expectations while maintaining compliance with industry standards and regulations. The platform supports open integration models, giving customers full control over their software roadmap while benefiting from DXC's experience in large-scale automotive programs. AMBER integrates third-party AI solutions to deliver superior user experiences and is compatible across luxury and commercial vehicles and motorbikes.

DXC is a trusted automotive partner to eight of the world's 10 largest vehicle manufacturers, powering the future of mobility and manufacturing. DXC Luxoft software powers over 50 million vehicles and helps automakers, like Mercedes-Benz AG, Ferrari, and CARIAD, build a vehicle every three seconds. AMBER is showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9, 2026, with live demonstrations available. Learn more about AMBER here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations -- helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change with speed. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more on dxc.com.

